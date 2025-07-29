TapClicks Launches SmartEmail: AI-Driven Insights Delivered Straight-to-Inbox

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions for agencies, media companies, and enterprise brands, today announced the launch of SmartEmail, a powerful new AI-driven capability that automates both the creation and delivery of marketing performance insights – directly to the inboxes of the most important stakeholders.

SmartEmail is an intelligent fusion of TapClicks’ Operator and Insights Agent technologies, designed to bring AI directly into the workflow of busy marketers. This new feature analyzes critical campaign data, automatically generates the most important narrative insights and delivers them as polished emails to key stakeholders on pre-defined schedules.

“SmartEmail takes the friction out of data-driven communication,” said Babak Hedayati, CEO and founder of TapClicks. “Our goal has always been to simplify the work of marketing professionals. SmartEmail tells the important story behind the data and gets it in front of the right people at exactly the right time. It’s like adding a virtual analyst and account manager to your team.”

Built for the professionals who don’t have time to dig for answers:

• Executives get clear, concise reads on campaign performance without logging into a dashboard.

• Account managers can automate reporting for their clients with context-rich insights to drive trust and retention.

• Client stakeholders receive timely, easy-to-read updates that show the value their agency delivers to them.

SmartEmail empowers teams to:

• Automate narrative generation for key performance trends.

• Schedule insight delivery across accounts and business units.

• Embed clean, easy-to-read reports directly into the body of an email.

• Minimize manual effort with autonomous agents built into the TapClicks platform.

This new feature reflects TapClicks’ continued investments in automating the complex tasks of gathering and analyzing marketing intelligence, while increasing visibility, clarity, and confidence in campaign performance across the board.

SmartEmail is now available to select TapClicks users.

About TapClicks

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 12,500 MarTech / AdTech connections, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, see www.tapclicks.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.