TERACAI and Arista Networks Announce Strategic Partnership, Ushering in a New Era of Simplified, Cloud-Scale Networking

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TERACAI, a leading integrator of secure, scalable, and automation-ready infrastructure solutions and a flagship brand of CX Companies, today announced a strategic partnership with Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET), a global powerhouse in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking. The alliance marks a defining moment in the evolution of TERACAI—strengthening its market position, expanding access to Arista’s full portfolio, and elevating its impact across enterprise and public-sector infrastructure.

What began as a trusted alliance through CABLExpress—delivering high-performance structured cabling into some of the world’s most demanding data centers now evolves into a full-stack force for modern networking. With nearly a decade of proven interoperability and trust already established, TERACAI and Arista now move forward with a deeper, full-stack approach to simplify, automate, and scale modern networks.

“This is a big moment for us” said Timothy Duffy, President of TERACAI. “By formalizing our partnership with Arista, we’re expanding our impact, increasing our offering, and delivering on our commitment to help customers simplify the complex.

Why This Partnership Matters—Now

With the enterprise networking market rapidly shifting toward automation, scalability, and security at the edge, this partnership with Arista comes at a pivotal time. The collaboration enables:

• Turnkey Access to Arista's Full Portfolio: Including cloud, data center, campus, routing, and AI fabric solutions

• CloudVision Enablement: Automation, visibility, and change control made accessible through TERACAI-delivered services

• Engineering-Led Execution: TERACAI has deep technical bench, paired with a high-performance cabling foundation from CABLExpress, creates a full-stack delivery model

• Public-Sector Impact: TERACAI brings contract vehicles and compliance guidance critical for government, education, and healthcare deployments

A Defining Moment for TERACAI



TERACAI is stepping into a new chapter with stronger capabilities, a more powerful voice in the market, and the ability to bring world-class technology into complex environments with simplicity and speed.

“We’re not just riding a wave of momentum—we’re helping create it,” said Duffy. “This is a bold step forward, and we’re just getting started.”

About TERACAI

TERACAI, a subsidiary of CX Companies, helps organizations build, secure, and optimize their IT infrastructure across data center, campus, and edge environments. Through engineering-led services, enterprise hardware solutions, and lifecycle support, TERACAI delivers resilient architectures that scale with business demand. With a deep legacy of performance and partnership through its CABLExpress division, TERACAI is redefining how infrastructure partners create value. Learn more at [teracai.com].

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) is an industry leader in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large data center, AI, campus, and routing environments. Arista’s platforms deliver automation, visibility, and security through a single operating system architecture designed for scale and operational simplicity. Learn more at [arista.com].



