El Toro Secures Four Patents in 2025, Advancing Leadership in IP-Based Targeting Technologies

El Toro Reaches Milestone of 25 Patents with Four New Patent Awards, Reinforcing El Toro’s Leadership in Privacy-Compliant Digital Advertising Solutions.

Our focus continues to be on building precise, effective digital advertising solutions that respect consumer privacy while delivering unmatched results for our clients.” — Brian Battaglia, CEO

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- El Toro, the leader in Digital Advertising IP Targeting technology, today announced the allowance of four new U.S. patents in 2025, expanding its industry-leading portfolio to a total of 25 patents. These latest innovations further solidify El Toro's commitment to pioneering advanced, privacy-focused digital advertising solutions.The patents represent significant advancements in how El Toro connects digital engagement with physical location, online browser behavior, and real-world intent. Each innovation strengthens the company’s proprietary approach to delivering hyper-relevant, privacy-compliant advertising.El Toro’s newly allowed patents in 2025 are:-Generating Content Based on a Captured IP Address Associated with a Visit to an Electronic Resource-Determining IP addresses that are associated with physical locations with new occupants and providing advertisements tailored to new movers to one or more of those IP addresses-Systems, Methods, and Apparatuses for Providing Content According to Geolocation-Generating Content Based on Search Instances“These patents are a testament to the strength of our engineering team and the uniqueness of our technology,” said Brian Battaglia, CEO of El Toro. “Our focus continues to be on building precise, effective digital advertising solutions that respect consumer privacy while delivering unmatched results for our clients.”El Toro’s patented technology allows advertisers to reach real people at the household level by matching digital activity to physical locations, without relying on cookies. This latest round of patents builds on the company’s growing portfolio of intellectual property and underscores a continued investment in research and development.“Our innovation engine is running at full speed,” added Stacy Griggs, Chief Business Development Officer of El Toro. “These new patents further differentiate El Toro in a crowded ad tech landscape and give our clients even more tools to connect with their audiences meaningfully.”About El ToroEl Toro is the global leader in IP Targeting technology for accurate, measurable, and trusted results that matter. In 2013, El Toro invented and patented a unique series of technologies that tie IP addresses to their location of origin, allowing B2B and B2C marketers to programmatically serve digital advertising to the exact individuals of their choosing. El Toroʼs 100% Cookieless IP Targeting technology is rich with targeting, analytics, filters, and petabytes of data to help marketers optimize ad spending budgets, identify one-to-one conversions, and calculate an actual return on investment (ROI). For more information, please visit https://eltoro.com

