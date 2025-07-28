Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,359 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,268 in the last 365 days.

Wyoming Business Council Holds Special Board Meeting July 31, 2025

Cheyenne, Wyo – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors will hold a special meeting via Zoom on Thursday, July 31, 2025, from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

This special meeting is called for the consideration of a time-sensitive succession loan request. No further business will be addressed at this meeting. A full agenda and board materials are available on the WBC website.

Anyone wishing to join the meeting may do so at wbc.pub/Special_Mtg or by calling 1.669.900.6833; enter Meeting ID 295-704-768 (no PIN required, press # when prompted). If joining by phone, please note that your ability to interact with the board may be limited due to system limitations.

Members of the public who wish to speak during the July 31 special board meeting should email [email protected] before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30, stating their name. Comments will only be received for the specific item on the agenda; no other topics will be discussed. 

The next regular meeting of the WBC Board of Directors will be held in Sheridan, Wyoming, on September 9 and 10, 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Wyoming Business Council Holds Special Board Meeting July 31, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more