Wyoming Business Council Holds Special Board Meeting July 31, 2025

Cheyenne, Wyo – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors will hold a special meeting via Zoom on Thursday, July 31, 2025, from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

This special meeting is called for the consideration of a time-sensitive succession loan request. No further business will be addressed at this meeting. A full agenda and board materials are available on the WBC website.

Anyone wishing to join the meeting may do so at wbc.pub/Special_Mtg or by calling 1.669.900.6833; enter Meeting ID 295-704-768 (no PIN required, press # when prompted). If joining by phone, please note that your ability to interact with the board may be limited due to system limitations.

Members of the public who wish to speak during the July 31 special board meeting should email [email protected] before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30, stating their name. Comments will only be received for the specific item on the agenda; no other topics will be discussed.

The next regular meeting of the WBC Board of Directors will be held in Sheridan, Wyoming, on September 9 and 10, 2025.