Taco Bueno Provides Domestic Violence Charities with $487,000; Round Up on July 31 for Complimentary Chips & Queso

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tacos with a Purpose creates opportunity for guests to support those suffering from domestic violence while also receiving education on resourcesIt’s been said that tacos are the food that hugs you back, and a charitable program from Taco Bueno is proof in point: Through Tacos with a Purpose, the company is pleased to announce that $487,449—nearly a half-million dollars--has been raised to support the work of domestic violence non-profit organizations in the charitable program’s first year.And there’s still time for your change make change: On July 31, 2025, Taco Bueno will match all round-up donations made by guests. Simply round up your bill to the nearest dollar as a convenient way to give, and Taco Bueno matches the gift to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Tacos with a Purpose. Additionally, guests who choose to round up on July 31 will receive a complimentary regular chips and queso (a $2.99 value).Taco Bueno locations across Texas and Oklahoma participate in the program, making it easy to enjoy delicious food while supporting an important cause. So whether you’re simply craving delicious tacos or want to make a difference, July 31 is the perfect day to contribute while you crunch—‘taco bout’ making a difference!One-year Anniversary of Tacos with a PurposeTaco Bueno’s match day on July 31 celebrates a year of success. Launched in summer 2024, Tacos with a Purpose encourages customers to round up their purchase total to the nearest dollar, with proceeds going to organizations that support survivors of domestic abuse. Many customers choose to make additional charitable gifts, as well, to show support, which is easy to do when purchasing delicious meals from Taco Bueno in-person in the store or through the drive-through.“One year ago, we launched this initiative with hope in our hearts—but even we have been amazed by the overwhelming support from our guests, our communities and our team members,” said Robert Sanders, vice president of Taco Bueno. “At Taco Bueno, we believe in the incredible impact of compassion in action. Together, we’re making a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by domestic violence, and this is just the beginning.”Tacos with a Purpose unites customers, the community and Taco Bueno team members in supporting organizations aiding victims of domestic abuse, creating a community where each taco represents hope, love and support.Funding Hope, Making ImpactSince the inception of Tacos with a Purpose in 2024, Taco Bueno locations across Texas and Oklahoma have raised almost a half-million dollars—$487,449— in support for The Family Place in Texas and Palomar in Oklahoma-- non-profit organizations providing important support to those experiencing domestic violence today.The Family Place received $300,886, which provides more than 3,000 nights of safe shelter for families—and their pets. As one of the only shelters in Texas with an on-site kennel, The Family Place ensures that no family member, including pets, is left behind in danger.As one of the largest family violence service providers in Texas, The Family Place offers comprehensive, trauma-informed support to survivors of domestic abuse. From emergency shelter and counseling to legal aid and life skills programs, The Family Place empowers individuals and families to find safety, stability, and strength.Palomar received $186,563, enabling the organization to provide over 2,100 emergency services to survivors. These vital resources include access to Palomar’s Comfort Café, long-term classes and recovery programs, emergency transportation, utility and rental assistance, Victim Protective Order support, and more.With a mission to provide protection, hope, and healing, Palomar collaborates with numerous community agencies in Oklahoma City to offer wraparound services to victims of domestic violence and other forms of abuse—serving more than 5,700 individuals in 2024 alone.“We’re deeply grateful to Taco Bueno — not only for the incredible funds raised through their round-up program, but for the way they’ve chosen to stand up for survivors, educate their teams and create a workplace that truly cares,” said Tiffany Tate, CEO of The Family Place. “When businesses take a stand like this, it sends a powerful message of hope and solidarity. It tells survivors they matter, they’re believed and they’re not alone. We’re honored to have Taco Bueno as a partner in this mission — and we hope more companies will be inspired to join us in building safer, more compassionate communities.”Tacos Making a Difference at HQ, TooIn addition to raising much-needed monetary support, Taco Bueno also works to provide resources, including phone numbers for hotlines where those experiencing domestic violence can receive trained assistance. Information on how to reach assistance appears in bathrooms and at points of sale, and Taco Bueno team members are trained in giving out hotline information.Tacos are creating change across the company, too, as Taco Bueno’s parent company, Sun Holdings, took the opportunity to create a no-tolerance policy for violence in the workplace. In partnership with The Family Place, Sun Holdings launched a comprehensive workplace domestic violence policy aimed at protecting employees and supporting survivors across Taco Bueno and all of the company’s brands.With statistics showing that 96% of victims are harassed at work and 60% face job loss or are forced to quit due to abuse, the need for employer-driven action is clear—yet 65% of companies still lack a plan. This policy will provide vital resources such as confidential reporting, flexible leave, safety planning and job protection, while training employees to recognize warning signs before violence escalates.About Tacos with a PurposeAt Taco Bueno, we believe in the power of community and the transformative impact of collective compassion. With 'Tacos with a Purpose,' our mission is to unite our customers and team in support of an organization dedicated to aiding those affected by domestic abuse. At Taco Bueno, we believe in the power of community and the transformative impact of collective compassion. With 'Tacos with a Purpose,' our mission is to unite our customers and team in support of an organization dedicated to aiding those affected by domestic abuse. As part of this initiative, we are committed to providing support not only to organizations aiding those affected by domestic abuse but also to our Taco Bueno employees and customers. Through charitable donations and the simple act of rounding up purchases, we aim to create a positive change. Together, let's build a community where every taco enjoyed becomes a symbol of hope, love, and support for those in need. Join us in making a difference, one taco at a time.About Taco BuenoTaco Bueno is committed to providing an authentic, better-tasting Tex-Mex experience through made-fresh-daily preparations, hand-selected ingredients and genuine friendly hospitality. Founded in 1967 in Abilene, TX, Taco Bueno is a privately held company that operates nearly 140 restaurants throughout the American South and Southwest – including Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

