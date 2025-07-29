ACT Alberta Launches First-of-Its-Kind National Toolkit to Support Victims of Forced Labour and Labour Trafficking

ACT Alberta launches two national toolkits to support front-line workers responding to labour and sex trafficking in Canada. Free download available July 30.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahead of World Trafficking in Persons Day, July 30, The Action Coalition on Human Trafficking Alberta (ACT Alberta) is proud to release two new national resources to support professionals working on the front lines of human trafficking response in Canada:• Toolkit for Front-Line Workers Supporting Adult Survivors of Forced Labour and Labour Trafficking in Canada• Toolkit for Front-Line Workers Supporting Adult Survivors of Sexual Exploitation and Sex Trafficking in CanadaTogether, these toolkits are designed for practical, immediate use across sectors and reflect three years of collaborative work and survivor leadership. Notably, the Labour Trafficking Toolkit is the first of its kind in Canada, addressing a critical and long-standing gap in guidance.“These toolkits are an essential step forward in equipping front-line workers with the tools, context, and confidence they need to support survivors of human trafficking,” said Carey Collins, Executive Director of ACT Alberta. “Grounded in lived experience and shaped by those doing the work every day, they offer practical, compassionate guidance to help ensure no one facing exploitation is overlooked or unsupported.”Informed by National Expertise and Lived ExperienceDeveloped over three years through consultations with 29 organizations and 14 survivors and lived experience experts across 9 provinces, these toolkits include:• Best practices for safe, trauma-informed support• Sector-specific guidance for housing, legal, health, social service, and enforcement professionals• Tools such as identification checklists, decision-making frameworks, and safety planning protocols• Legal and immigration pathways to protect and empower survivors• Appendices with templates and action plans for a wide range of frontline scenarios“Recognizing and responding to both labour and sex trafficking requires a combination of knowledge and practical skills,” says Cynthia Bland, Founder and CEO of Voice Found. “These toolkits equip front-line workers with the tools they need to identify and support survivors with confidence. For organizations onboarding staff who are new to this work, the toolkits offer an invaluable foundation for training. Most importantly, they are rooted in lived experience and informed by real-world practice.”Responding to a Critical NeedForced labour is the most prevalent form of trafficking globally—but remains largely underrecognized in Canada. The Labour Trafficking Toolkit provides the first coordinated, survivor-informed approach tailored to this issue at a national scale.“Workers in construction, caregiving, hospitality, or agriculture may be experiencing exploitation without knowing where to go for help,” said Collins. “This toolkit gives front-line professionals the clarity and confidence to recognize the signs and respond safely.”“Frontline workers across Canada need the right tools to identify and support people who have experienced human trafficking,” said the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking. “Resources like the ones developed by ACT Alberta equip local service providers with the knowledge needed to recognize the signs of trafficking sooner and respond with the compassion and care survivors deserve. This knowledge is essential for delivering services that promote healing and help survivors move forward.”Access and Next StepsBoth toolkits will be available for free download at www.actalberta.org/reports on July 30, 2025.ACT Alberta welcomes feedback to continue refining the tools as part of its commitment to sector development and ongoing learning.About ACT AlbertaACT Alberta, the Action Coalition on Human Trafficking, is a provincial charity and non-profit organization that provides front-line services to victims and survivors of both labour and sex trafficking. As one of the oldest anti-trafficking agencies in Canada, we have been steadfast in our vision of an Alberta free of human trafficking. We provide essential services to victims and survivors, empower and mobilize our communities, and partner with allies across the country to raise awareness.

