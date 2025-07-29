M31 Capital Announces Investment in Euler (EUL) to Back Leading Modular DeFi Lending Protocol

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- M31 Capital Management, LLC, a global investment firm focused on blockchain technology, today announced that it has made a significant investment in Euler (EUL), a modular and capital-efficient decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol. Euler’s platform built on Ethereum with a unique vault-based architecture has quickly emerged as a key player in decentralized credit markets, attracting rapid growth and industry attention. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed."Decentralized lending protocols like Euler are redefining how credit markets operate by enabling more efficient and permissionless access to liquidity," said Nathan Montone, CEO of M31 Capital. "We believe Euler’s modular design and strong momentum position it at the forefront of DeFi’s next growth phase. This investment reflects our conviction that Euler will serve as critical infrastructure for the emerging Web3 financial ecosystem."Euler’s rapid rise underscores its growing market relevance in the DeFi lending space. The protocol stood out from the outset for its modular architecture and permissionless market creation model, allowing users to create lending markets for virtually any ERC-20 token without requiring centralized approval. This flexibility, combined with Euler’s focus on unparalleled capital efficiency, has driven a surge in user adoption. In recent months, Euler’s Total Value Locked (TVL) soared by over +850% since January 2025 to surpass $2 billion, reflecting both its resilience and accelerating traction. With over $2B in assets now on the platform, Euler ranks among the top decentralized lending protocols by TVL, underlining its pivotal role in the decentralized credit infrastructure segment.“This is one of the most exciting innovations we've seen in DeFi in years, and showcases the team's unparalleled technical ability, engineering creativity, and grit for buckling down and solving hard problems.” said Alan Keegan, Senior Portfolio Manager at M31 Capital. “Euler V2 has had a deservedly meteoric rise in onchain lending market share due to their unique modular architecture, with high utilization demonstrating capital efficiency and low incentives cost on TVL growth demonstrating PMF. Not only do we expect this to continue, but we're especially excited about the new EulerSwap vault product.”The investment in Euler aligns with M31 Capital’s broader thesis of supporting foundational Web3 infrastructure. Since 2020, M31 Capital has been an active backer of decentralized internet and financial platforms that rearchitect traditional systems into decentralized, user-owned networks. The firm’s focus on Web3 and DeFi innovation reflects a long-term commitment to projects like Euler that enable the next generation of open, permissionless financial services. By leveraging its deep sector expertise and resources, M31 Capital plans to support Euler’s continued expansion and integration within the broader crypto ecosystem.About M31 Capital:M31 Capital is a global investment firm focused exclusively on cryptoassets and blockchain technology. The firm deploys capital worldwide through multiple institutional-grade investment funds spanning diverse strategies and risk profiles. M31 Capital’s globally decentralized team generates alpha for its investors by directly participating in the networks it backs, helping to catalyze growth and long-term success for its portfolio projects.About Euler:Euler is a decentralized, non-custodial lending protocol built on Ethereum. Launched in 2021 by Euler Labs, the protocol enables users to lend, borrow, and build custom financial products in a modular, permissionless environment. Euler/s innovative vault-based architecture and advanced risk management tools provide high capital efficiency and flexibility, distinguishing it among DeFi lending platforms. The platform has demonstrated strong growth and resilience, with its TVL recently reaching the $2 billion level. Euler is community-governed via the EUL token and is backed by leading investors including M31 Capital, Paradigm, and Coinbase Ventures.

