Home Scan is a revolutionary device that incorporates aspects of a home security and medical alert systems

Home Scan, a revolutionary invention for the home security and medical alert systems market.

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The idea for Home Scan was born after I completed a series of online courses in the field of artificial intelligence. I wanted to create an invention that would serve as a supplement and backup to homeowner's current home security and surveillance systems.

My invention enables a someone to disarm their alarm system before entering their home. It can contact the police or paramedics in the event of a break-in, medical emergency, or a physical attack. It also can capture a 3D rendering of the attack, capture key physical aspects of the assailant, and make it easier for the police to apprehend the suspect.

In addition to the features listed above, Home Scan has the ability to scan floors, furniture, and other surfaces for bacteria which can lead to serious illnesses. It also alerts one about cracks in the walls, methods to reduce energy consumed on a daily basis, and alert one if dangerous pests have invaded one's home. I want everyone to know their home is a worry-free sanctuary.

