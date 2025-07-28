Introducing the new ODHS brand

Today, ODHS introduces a refreshed visual identity, including an updated logo, new colors, and a more modern, people-centered look. This shift is more than a new design, it’s a reflection of how our agency has evolved over time.

As ODHS has grown to better meet the needs of Oregon’s communities, it became clear our identity needed to grow with us. The journey began several years ago, with input from staff and community partners, and was especially guided by concerns about confusion between our “DHS” acronym and that of the federal Department of Homeland Security, an issue that carries real meaning for many immigrant and refugee communities.

More than a brand refresh, this new visual identity represents the heart of our mission: to serve with dignity, compassion and unity. The new logo shows three human shapes joined in a single symbol. This design represents connection, community, and collective strength. The look is intentionally simple, warm, and welcoming, meant to evoke feelings of being seen, supported, and hopeful. It tells a story of growing stronger together, no matter where we come from or how we serve.

The updated color palette includes shades like North Star Indigo, Willamette Spring, High Desert Sand, and Glacial Blue—each chosen for its symbolic value and to meet ADA accessibility standards. These colors reflect our guiding values: trust, compassion, momentum, and calm. They’ll be featured across ODHS materials to create a consistent, inclusive, and modern visual experience.

As part of the rebrand, ODHS has adopted new typefaces—Noto Sans and Aptos—which are specifically selected for improved readability across print and digital platforms. These fonts are clean, contemporary, and highly legible, supporting greater accessibility for all users, including people with visual or cognitive impairments. Combined with our accessible color palette, the new typography helps ensure that ODHS materials are easy to read and navigate, whether you’re visiting a website, reading a flyer or reviewing a report. This commitment to accessibility reflects our broader goal: to make sure every person in Oregon can connect with our services and feel included in our work.