Loft & Build Expands Loft Conversion Services Across Kent and Medway

MEDWAY, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loft & Build , the trusted loft conversion specialists based in Medway, are pleased to announce the expansion of their expert loft conversion services to homeowners across Kent , Medway, and South East London. This expansion marks an important step forward in the company's ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, bespoke loft conversions to even more families in the region.With over a decade of industry experience, Loft & Build specialises in Dormer, Velux, and Hip-to-Gable loft conversions, helping local homeowners create additional living space, increase property value, and enhance their lifestyles. By widening their service area, Loft & Build aims to meet growing demand from residents looking for reliable, professional loft conversion services in the region.Kev, Founder and Managing Director of Loft & Build, said, "We’re incredibly excited to officially extend our loft conversion expertise further across Medway, Kent, and into South East London. Our mission has always been to deliver exceptional quality and customer service, and we’re looking forward to helping even more families transform their homes."Loft & Build offers personalised consultations, helping homeowners navigate every aspect of their loft conversion project, from initial design and planning permission to construction and finishing. Their dedicated, local team ensures each project is delivered on time, on budget, and to the highest standard.Local customer Mike Greenstead shared his experience: "Kev and his team have just completed our loft extension. From the initial stage Kev was very professional and understanding with great communication. We are so pleased with the quality and I would fully recommend Kev and his team at Loft and Build. Amazing service."For homeowners interested in exploring the potential of their loft space, Loft & Build provides free, no-obligation consultations and quotations. More information about their services, previous projects, and client testimonials can be found at their website: https://loftandbuild.co.uk About Loft & Build:Loft & Build is a leading provider of loft conversions, garage conversions, and home extensions based in Medway, Kent. Known for their meticulous attention to detail and customer-first approach, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for homeowners seeking to enhance their living spaces.Contact:Loft & Build Ltd129 Barnsole Rd, Gillingham, Medway, Kent ME7 4EBPhone: +44 7305 062468Email: info@loftandbuild.co.ukWebsite: https://loftandbuild.co.uk

