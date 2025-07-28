$5 Million in Initial Grants to go towards Improving Health and Closing Life Expectancy Gaps

An initial $5 million in grants will go to recipients in Dorchester, Roxbury, and Mattapan. Grants are in partnership with Atrius Health Equity Foundation and the Boston Community Health Collaborative Funding will advance economic mobility as part of the City and Boston Public Health Commission's Live Long and Well health equity agenda .

Mayor Michelle Wu, the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), Atrius Health Equity Foundation, and the Boston Community Health Collaborative today announced $5 million in grants for four community-led coalitions to build wealth and economic security in Dorchester, Roxbury, and Mattapan, the neighborhoods with the greatest health disparities in Boston. This is part of the City and BPHC’s Live Long and Well population health equity agenda to close the life expectancy gap in Boston by 2035. Atrius Health Equity Foundation committed $10 million in July 2024, representing the first multi-sector partnership to support this agenda. This $5 million is the first of two rounds of funding from Atrius Health Equity Foundation; the second is expected to be released in 2028.

“We want every resident and family in Boston to live long, healthy lives,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “That’s why we’re investing in systemic change and in resources to strengthen families and individuals. I’m grateful to all our community-based organizations who are partnering with us to address disparities and improve economic mobility in Dorchester, Roxbury, and Mattapan.”

“There are significant differences in life expectancy by race and by neighborhood throughout Boston,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “Our goal is to ensure that all Boston residents can live long healthy lives. By investing in economic mobility, a key social determinant of health, we hope to close persistent disparities in health outcomes and improve quality of life throughout our communities.”

BPHC's Live Long and Well population health equity agenda focuses on three leading causes of early death in Boston: cardiometabolic diseases, cancer, and unintentional drug overdoses. Cardiometabolic diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, and other related disorders, are among the top three leading causes of death before the age of 65 in Boston and disproportionately impact communities of color. Social and economic factors such as poverty, insufficient housing, and food insecurity make it significantly more likely for a person to develop poorer health outcomes, including cardiometabolic diseases.

Economic security is a key driver to improving health, and Boston residents also identified it as a critical need in the 2025 Boston Community Health Needs Assessment, newly published by the Boston Community Health Collaborative (BCHC). BCHC is facilitated by the Boston Public Health Commission and convenes City departments, public health, healthcare, community-based organizations, and Boston residents to identify key health trends and priority issues that impact health and well-being. In this year’s assessment, residents self-identified economic insecurity as one of the top concerns that directly contributes to poor health outcomes and impacts their mental health. Some reported living day-to-day and paycheck-to-paycheck, making trade-offs to afford essentials and pay for housing, food, and groceries while being able to care for children. Many said affordable housing as well as access to good jobs and economic opportunities would improve quality of life and the health of their communities.

According to recent data from the American Community Survey, as reported by the Boston Community Health Collaborative, Boston’s median household income between 2019 and 2023 was $94,755. However, stark income disparities remain across neighborhoods and racial and ethnic groups. Roxbury reported the lowest median income at $49,921, while South Boston and the Seaport area had the highest at $162,257. Median household income is highest among white residents ($131,953) and lowest among Black ($58,628) and Latinx residents ($53,873). Data also show 17% of Boston residents are living in poverty and immigrants and those with a disability are disproportionately impacted by economic hardship. Mattapan has the highest percentage of young children living in poverty with 34% of children under five years old living below the poverty line.

“The mission of our Foundation is to close the gap in life expectancy across Eastern Massachusetts. We do this through bold investments that address the social and economic factors impacting health and that build collaboration and community leadership,” said Dr. Ann Hwang, President of Atrius Health Equity Foundation. “In Boston, we are delighted to be partnering with the City of Boston, the Boston Public Health Commission and the Boston Community Health Collaborative to support collaborative, community-driven programs that tackle economic mobility as a key lever for improving health.”

The $5 million in grants will go to four partnerships, totaling 12 organizations with additional support from several community-based organizations as part of the Live Long and Well Catalyst Program. The partnerships and their work include:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, Link Health, Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center : In partnership with Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center, Boys & Girls Club alumni will be trained as Link Health certified patient navigators and screen up to 50,000 Dorchester residents for financial assistance benefits worth an estimated $11 million.

Immigrant Family Services Institute, True Care Alliance Center, Massachusetts Association of Haitian Parents : The coalition will provide English-language instruction and career training for 50 community health workers and an additional 500 people in healthcare, biotechnology, early childhood education, and hospitality. Training will include language skills, job coaching, financial literacy, advocacy and health education, and wraparound support.

The Community Builders, Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corporation, Talbot-Norfolk Triangle Neighbors United : Eligible Dorchester residents will receive help with economic mobility services including housing and credit-building support, financial coaching, workforce development, and resources for childcare, transportation, and food access. The coalition will also expand community services, including The Community Builders’ food pantry. In addition, neighborhood associations will advocate for housing policy and funding improvements and strengthen cross-sector partnerships.

Upham’s Community Care, Dorchester Food Co-op, Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation : The coalition will expand Upham’s Community Care’s outreach vans to visit several Dorchester and Roxbury sites two days a week, with the goal of serving 3,480 people over two years. In addition to basic primary care services, the vans will provide access to economic mobility coaches and community food services.

“We are dedicated to creating better health and better living for all who call Dorchester’s Greater Codman Square neighborhood home,” said Stephanie Garrett-Stearns, Senior Vice President of Communications and Fund Development for The Community Builders. “We are thrilled to be selected for the Live Long and Well Catalyst Program. Powered by resident leaders, this partnership will activate personal economic mobility, increase heart healthy opportunities, build lasting community power and catalyze the built environment. We are grateful for the leadership and generous support of Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Public Health Commissioner Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the Atrius Health Equity Foundation and the Boston Community Health Collaborative.”

“When people tell us what they need to be healthy, it’s important to listen and take action– and that is exactly what is happening here in Boston. We are so thankful to see significant resources invested to transform community priorities into meaningful change to build healthier, thriving communities,” said Magnolia Contreras, Vice-President of Community Health at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Co-Chair of the Boston Community Health Collaborative.

The four partnerships were selected through a competitive call for proposals. For the first year, each partnership will receive $200,000 and technical assistance for program development. After the first year, they will implement their programs with the rest of the funds over an additional two years.

ABOUT THE BOSTON PUBLIC HEALTH COMMISSION

Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) is the country’s oldest health department. We envision a thriving Boston where all residents live healthy and fulfilling lives. To accomplish this, BPHC works in partnership with communities to protect and promote the health and well-being of all Boston residents, especially those impacted by racism and systemic inequities. Learn more about our work at boston.gov/bphc.