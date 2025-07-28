Back-to-School, Not Back to Bullying: Stand for the Silent Ramps Up Anti-Bullying School Tours This Fall

Photo courtesy of Stand For The Silent Photo courtesy of Stand For The Silent

The organization brings life-saving lessons and solutions to over 6,700 schools and counting.

We have touched countless lives around the country, helping to raise awareness about the dangers of bullying and provide solutions.” — Kirk Smalley, co-founder of Stand for the Silent

OKLAHOMA CITY , OK, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While many people are gearing up for the new school year to start, many kids are silently dreading it, due to the bullying they know will take place. Other kids may be excited now, only to have that squashed as classes get underway and the bullies get back to doing what traumatizes their classmates. One organization, Stand for the Silent, is on a mission to help make this the year that kids around the country return to school without facing bullying.

"We have touched countless lives around the country, helping to raise awareness about the dangers of bullying and provide solutions,” says Kirk Smalley, co-founder of Stand for the Silent. "Our mission is to continue touching as many lives as possible, so that we can address this issue that is causing so much harm to our society.”

Smalley has traveled around the country to over 6,700 schools so far, giving assemblies and speeches on bullying. He's shared the tragedy that inspired him to start the organization and movement, which is losing his young son to suicide after being bullied. The organization encourages students, teachers, and communities to get involved in helping to end bullying. They provide information, solutions, and life-saving lessons wherever they go, enabling changes that lead to reduced bullying.

The organization helps schools and communities reduce bullying by holding presentations and events. They have spoken to over 4.5 million kids so far, and the number is counting, as they will be adding more schools this fall. The presentations help to reach the bully, teach kids to stand up, and save lives. They also provide a bullying prevention curriculum for schools, bullying intervention strategies, a stand out program, and the opportunity for a Stand for the Silent chapter to be formed locally.

Schools looking to reduce and address bullying should take steps to make anti-bullying a priority, including:

Working with Stand for the Silent to help address the issue and implement a program.

Set a clear policy that makes it well known that bullying is not tolerated.

Provide teachers and staff with information about what needs to be done if bullying is reported, so that everyone is on the same page.

Include anti-bullying curriculum so that it becomes part of what students are being taught.

Lead by example, so that younger people see appropriate ways to behave and react to situations.

Ensure that teachers and staff know how to identify bullying, including knowing the warning signs, so they can identify it happening on school grounds and address it immediately.

Parents can help address bullying by doing such things as:

Encouraging their schools and communities to include anti-bullying presentations, curriculum, and programs.

Learn the warning signs so they can identify children who are being bullied. It’s also important for parents to speak to their children about the dangers of bullying and that if they are being bullied it’s important to report it.

Determine the best route to take if their child is being bullied, including reporting it to the school or police, depending on the situation.

Talking opening with kids about bullying, how to stand up for others, and why it’s so important to do so.

Learn all they can about bullying, including, cyberbullying, so they can have the best opportunity at addressing the issue.

Being a good role model and ensuring that their parenting style is not unknowingly leading their child to become a bully at school.

Stand for the Silent also offers a wealth of information and resources for parents and communities, including warning signs to look for, a cyberbullying prevention handbook, and more. They also have a college scholarship program for students who are making a difference in their school regarding anti-bullying.

"We are ready to help make this a great school year around the nation," says Smalley. "To do that, anti-bullying has to be a top priority for everyone. The health of our nation's youth and future adults depends on it."

To get more information about hosting a presentation at a school or in the community, visit the site at: https://standforthesilent.org/schools/host-a-presentation/ Parents looking for helpful information regarding bullying, can find it here: https://standforthesilent.org/for-parents/warning-signs/

Stand for the Silent is seeking corporate sponsors to work with. In doing so, it provides corporate sponsors the opportunity to share their stories and advocacy regarding bullying and to help address it with schools and communities nationwide. It offers corporations a chance to join a national movement to end bullying alongside two mission-driven nonprofits. The partnership will help deliver anti-bullying programs to schools nationwide, including fighter public service announcements that reach millions using social media, college scholarships for those fighting bullying, and high-profile campaign visibility at mixed martial arts events. They recently partnered with the United States Fight League to help address bullying. Corporate Partnerships start at $2,500 and offer various levels of commitment.

Stand for the Silent travels the country, delivering presentations about bullying to schools, providing bullying prevention resources, offering scholarships, and providing intervention strategies. Those interested in getting involved can start a chapter of the group in their area, obtain a free K-2 bullying prevention curriculum or a cyberbullying handbook for parents, host a presentation at their school, introduce the 'How It All Started' video, and make a donation to help support the cause. To get more information, visit the site at: https://standforthesilent.org/

About Stand for the Silent

Started in 2010, Stand for the Silent is an organization dedicated to helping eliminate bullying nationwide. Kirk and Laura Smalley founded the group after their child took his own life due to bullying. They offer free resources for parents and educators and travel to schools to host presentations. They have visited over 6,700 schools and spoken with more than 4.5 million students. To get more information, visit the site at: https://standforthesilent.org/

