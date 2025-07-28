Injured Hiker Carried from Gorge Brook Trail on Mt. Moosilauke

CONTACT:

July 28, 2025

Warren / Woodstock, NH – At 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, 2025, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker on the Gorge Brook Trail on Mt. Moosilauke. The hiker, Martha Keck, 71, of Northampton, PA, was descending after summiting Mt. Moosilauke with a friend when she fell and suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury. Keck attempted to reach the trailhead, being located just 0.43 miles away, but ultimately had to request assistance.

Fortunately, rescuers were plentiful by way of Dartmouth College’s various summer programs and work parties, with groups operating out of the Ravine Lodge as well as on the Dartmouth Property of Mt. Moosilauke. A rescue crew comprising 13 Dartmouth College students and one passerby EMT from a local medical service volunteered for the carryout to assist the Conservation Officer on scene. The rescue effort departed from the Ravine Lodge at 5:41 p.m. They were able to reach Keck by 6:04 p.m. and carried her down to the trailhead, arriving safely at 6:30 p.m. Keck was received by medics from the Linwood Ambulance Service and transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare for further assessment and treatment.

Keck was well prepared for her hike and experienced an unexpected injury that still required rescue. Use caution this summer when enjoying the many outdoor activities that the Granite State has to offer and carry appropriate items to be able to overcome setbacks. Your preparation may even help others you encounter who are having problems. To learn more visit www.hikesafe.com.