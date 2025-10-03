Fish and Game Department to Host Commission Meeting and Biennial Public Hearing on Tuesday, October 21

CONTACT:

Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511

Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211

October 3, 2025

Concord, NH — The next meeting of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission will be held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Commission meetings take place on the third Tuesday of each month unless scheduled otherwise.

The October meeting will be held at the NH Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord. Meetings of the NH Fish and Game Commission are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas, minutes, and recordings are posted at http://www.wildlife.nh.gov/about-new-hampshire-fish-and-game/nhfg-commission.

Following the Fish and Game Commission meeting, the second and final biennial public hearing (pursuant to RSA 206:11) of 2025 will be held at 6:00 p.m. at NH Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord.

“We welcome hunters, anglers, and all who are passionate about wildlife and conservation in New Hampshire to join us at this biennial hearing,” said Stephanie Simek, Ph.D., Executive Director, of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. “Your insight and ideas are vital as we work to serve you and our natural resources more effectively.”

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish, and wildlife resources and their habitats. Visit www.wildnh.com to learn more.