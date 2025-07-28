Submit Release
East Hampstead Man Injured After Crashing Motorcycle in Brookfield

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Chris Brison
603-271-3361
July 28, 2025

Brookfield, NH – At about 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, July 26, 2025, 56-year-old Mark Harper of East Hampstead, NH, sustained a lower-leg injury after slow speed crashing his motorcycle while attempting to ride over a log obstacle in the road. Shortly thereafter, a passerby came upon Harper and went for help at a nearby golf course, but being unfamiliar with the unlabeled Class VI town-owned road system, they did not know exactly where they left the injured man and couldn’t provide directions.

With the exact location unknown, Harper was able to call 911 to relay his exact GPS coordinates to Carrol County Sheriff’s Office. In the meantime, Wolfeboro, Wakefield, and New Durham Fire and EMS and NH Fish and Game Officers responded to attempt to locate Harper and staged to investigate the scene. Once it was established that the injured person was in Brookfield on Woodman Hill Road, Wakefield EMS was able to locate and evacuate Harper and he was transported by ambulance to Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro for treatment.

The operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The preliminary investigation determined that the operator was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

