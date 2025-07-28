NH Fish and Game K-9 Locates Missing Woman Alive

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton

603-352-9669

July 28, 2025

Rindge, NH – On Saturday, July 26, 2025, at approximately 2:34 p.m., Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a report of a missing female who had walked away from a residence in Rindge and was also experiencing a medical emergency.

A NH Fish and Game K-9 unit was close by and was able to respond quickly along with Rindge Police Department. The missing person was last seen leaving a residence at approximately 9:00 a.m. Conservation Officer Tom Houghton deployed his K-9 partner Aspen along the edges of the road near the residence in hopes of picking up a track of the missing individual. After approximately 30 minutes of searching, K-9 Aspen picked up the odor of the missing person along the road and tracked the individual into the woods where they were located experiencing a medical emergency.

Conservation Officer Tom Houghton and K-9 Aspen’s rapid response and quick location of the missing person likely saved the individual from succumbing to their medical emergency.

The individual was transported by Jaffrey-Rindge Ambulance to Monadnock Community Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.