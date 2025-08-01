Katie Hornor Delivers Transformational Keynote on 'Sacred Sales' at NACWE Annual Conference in Tucson, AZ

Katie Hornor on NACWE stage

Katie Hornor on NACWE stage with audience

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At this year’s highly anticipated National Association of Christian Women Entrepreneurs (NACWE) annual ALL IN conference, keynote speaker Katie Hornor ignited the room with a powerful message that turned conventional sales wisdom on its head.

In her keynote entitled "Sacred Sales: How to Share Your Value with Joy Even if You Hate Selling," Hornor (sometimes misspelled Horner) invited attendees to shed the guilt and discomfort often associated with promoting their businesses. Through humor, heartfelt stories, and her unforgettable flamingo metaphors, she challenged women of faith to reframe sales as a sacred exchange of value—one rooted in service, integrity, and purpose.

“You don’t need a new sales script,” Katie declared. “You need a new belief about what sales really is.”

With two decades of entrepreneurial experience and a global reputation as a business and high-ticket sales strategist, Katie unpacked the deeper barriers that hold women back from confidently sharing what they offer—barriers like time scarcity, shame, and self-doubt. Her practical insights and soul-stirring encouragement provided a roadmap to not just sell better—but to serve better.

Audience members shared:
“Katie is amazing!”
“I loved your talk. Learned so much.”
“This completely changed how I see selling my services!”

NACWE, a nationwide community that equips Christian women entrepreneurs to grow in both faith and business, brought together passionate business owners and leaders from across the country for this event. With a strong emphasis on authentic connection, education, and encouragement, the NACWE conference continues to be a launching pad for women to elevate their impact with clarity and confidence.

NACWE featured Katie as one of two keynotes this year, because speaks to the heart of the mission: empowering women in business to pursue their God-given purpose boldly and without apology.

To learn more about NACWE and upcoming events, visit www.NACWE.org

For more information about Katie Hornor, or to invite her to speak at your event please contact:

Tresa Salters
The Flamingo Advantage
+1 617-688-8622
email us here
Katie Hornor
46726 266th st
Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 57106
United States
+1 605-592-4108
Katie Hornor is a keynote speaker, certified High Performance™ Coach, award-winning author, and strategic high-ticket event consultant who equips equips high-achieving leaders, business owners, and entrepreneurs to align their business with their divine purpose. Known for her TEDx talk and The Flamingo Advantage® Framework, Katie has helped thousands grow businesses that are pink, purposeful, and profitable—without compromising faith, family, or values. She blends biblical wisdom with high-level business strategy to deliver transformational coaching, sacred sales solutions, and high-conversion event strategies. She has delivered over 700 hours of stage content, published 90+ books, and hosted 250+ podcast episodes. As a high-ticket event strategist and host of The Flamingo Advantage Podcast, Katie is trusted by entrepreneurs and event organizers around the globe. Whether you’re building a brand, planning a six-figure event, or designing a business in service of your life and calling, Katie offers aligned, ethical, and effective solutions. Recognized as the 2025 Visionary Coach of the Year by Insider Weekly, and named one of the Top 50 Women of Influence by SUCCESS® Magazine, Katie has also received multiple international book awards and been featured on NBC, CBS, FOX, and Times Square billboards. Her message has appeared on hundreds of podcasts and stages worldwide, earning her a reputation as one of the leading modern voices in faith-based business leadership. To inquire about keynote speaking, strategic event consulting, or coaching, email Team@TheFlamingoAdvantage.com

