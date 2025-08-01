Katie Hornor Delivers Transformational Keynote on 'Sacred Sales' at NACWE Annual Conference in Tucson, AZ

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At this year’s highly anticipated National Association of Christian Women Entrepreneurs (NACWE) annual ALL IN conference, keynote speaker Katie Hornor ignited the room with a powerful message that turned conventional sales wisdom on its head.

In her keynote entitled "Sacred Sales: How to Share Your Value with Joy Even if You Hate Selling," Hornor (sometimes misspelled Horner) invited attendees to shed the guilt and discomfort often associated with promoting their businesses. Through humor, heartfelt stories, and her unforgettable flamingo metaphors, she challenged women of faith to reframe sales as a sacred exchange of value—one rooted in service, integrity, and purpose.

“You don’t need a new sales script,” Katie declared. “You need a new belief about what sales really is.”

With two decades of entrepreneurial experience and a global reputation as a business and high-ticket sales strategist, Katie unpacked the deeper barriers that hold women back from confidently sharing what they offer—barriers like time scarcity, shame, and self-doubt. Her practical insights and soul-stirring encouragement provided a roadmap to not just sell better—but to serve better.

Audience members shared:

“Katie is amazing!”

“I loved your talk. Learned so much.”

“This completely changed how I see selling my services!”

NACWE, a nationwide community that equips Christian women entrepreneurs to grow in both faith and business, brought together passionate business owners and leaders from across the country for this event. With a strong emphasis on authentic connection, education, and encouragement, the NACWE conference continues to be a launching pad for women to elevate their impact with clarity and confidence.

NACWE featured Katie as one of two keynotes this year, because speaks to the heart of the mission: empowering women in business to pursue their God-given purpose boldly and without apology.

To learn more about NACWE and upcoming events, visit www.NACWE.org

For more information about Katie Hornor, or to invite her to speak at your event please contact:

