Key Trend Shaping The Circular Economy Market In 2025: Advancing Circular Economy Through Innovative Recycling

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size For The Circular Economy Market?

The circular economy market has seen a rapid increase in recent years, moving from $463.07 billion in 2024 to a predicted $517.79 billion in 2025. This forecasts a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.8%. Inherent to this historic period's growth were developing factors including urban mining, corporate social responsibility advancement, e-commerce growth, the expansion of circular business models and the rise of smart cities.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Circular Economy Market Size?

Moving forward, this market is projected to accelerate in growth over the next few years, reaching up to $798.3 billion in 2029. This forecasts an 11.4% compound annual growth rate CAGR.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The Circular Economy Market Growth And Development?

The forecast period's growth can be attributed to multiple factors including rising pressures on landfills and waste management, an expanding global population, increased e-commerce, the growth of digital resale platforms, along with the need for improved supply chain resilience. Additionally, growing investments in research and development and rising environmental concerns are significant contributors. The ongoing trends in the forecast period include rapid technological advancements in recycling technology, digital technologies, eco-design, and blockchain for traceability.

A surge in the volume of electronic waste e-wastes refers to discarded electrical or electronic devices is expected to propel the circular economy market's growth. Factors causing this sudden influx include rapid product upgrades, shorter device lifespans, and a growing consumer demand for the most cutting-edge electronic gadgets. The subsequent quicker obsolescence and disposal of older devices have created a clear need for sustainable e-waste management.

Who Are The Major Players In The Circular Economy Market?

The circular economy market is home to large companies such as Nestlé S.A., Braskem S.A., Sony Group Corporation, Unilever PLC, Panasonic Holdings Corporation. Other big names include International Business Machines Corporation IBM, Cisco Systems Inc., Veolia Environnement S.A., Honeywell International Inc., Holcim Group, SAP SE, Adidas AG, H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB, and Waste Management Inc. Plus, there’s Remondis SE & Co. KG, Eastman Chemical Company, Assurant Inc., The Savola Group, Levi Strauss & Co., Hitachi Zosen Corporation, UL Solutions Inc., Renewi plc, Daiseki Co. Ltd., Ragn-Sells Group AB, Patagonia Inc., Sims Lifecycle Services, TerraCycle Inc., ECOR Global Inc., Cloverly Inc., and Madewell.

What New Trends Are Emerging In The Circular Economy Market?

Major companies in the circular economy market are honing in on creating innovative products and solutions, particularly within recycling, to step up sustainability and resource efficiency. Their clear objective is to prevent the wastage of potentially valuable materials.

How Is The Circular Economy Market Segmented?

The circular economy market is segmented into:

1 By Type: Clothing And Textile Waste, Electronic Waste, Food Waste, Glass Waste, Plastic Waste, Wood Waste

2 By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises SMEs

3 By Industry Vertical: Manufacturing Industry, Consumer Goods, Waste Management And Recycling, Construction And Building Materials, Automotive And Transportation, Food And Agriculture, Other Industry Verticals

What Are The Regional Insights In The Circular Economy Market?

Europe has claimed the title for the largest region in the circular economy market in 2024. This market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

