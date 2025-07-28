Aquatic Weed Treatment Scheduled for Meadowbrook Pond

Published on Monday, July 28, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that Meadowbrook Pond, Richmond will receive treatment to control infestations of invasive aquatic plants on Wednesday, July 30. Anglers and boaters should avoid using the lake during the treatment. Signs will be posted with information about temporary water use restrictions. Neighbors and other users of the pond should keep pets from drinking the water for at least three days. This treatment will target invasive plants in particular, variable water milfoil, and it will not harm fish or other aquatic life. Meadowbrook Pond is popular with anglers and boaters and is stocked with trout several times per year.

To prevent the spread of invasive aquatic plants, felt-soled waders and other porous gear that absorb water is prohibited in all RI freshwater, including any waters shared with adjacent states where RI fishing regulations apply. Transporting plants on boats, vehicles, trailers, and gear is also prohibited. Boaters must clean all equipment and vehicles before and after use. For more on stopping the spread of aquatic invasives, click here.

