Data Center Cooling Market Size to Reach USD 25.12 Billion by 2031, Forecasts Mordor Intelligence

The market is driven by rising energy efficiency needs, liquid cooling adoption, modular deployments, and sustainability compliance.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global data center cooling market is estimated at USD 10.80 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 25.12 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.11% during the forecast period. As demand for data processing and storage expands, data centers require optimized cooling systems to maintain performance and reduce energy consumption.According to Mordor Intelligence, the industry is adopting air- and liquid-based systems that align with both cost and sustainability goals. Regulatory mandates and enterprise decarbonization plans are also encouraging adoption of efficient and climate-adaptive technologies.Latin America: Investments in Resilient InfrastructureThe Latin America data center cooling market is expected to grow from USD 0.23 billion in 2025 to USD 0.48 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.45%. Brazil and Mexico are key contributors to regional growth, supported by strong cloud adoption and increasing deployment of colocation facilities. According to Mordor Intelligence, companies are adopting precision cooling and modular units that offer better control in tropical environments. With rising demand for uptime and energy optimization, localized solutions tailored to Latin America's climate and infrastructure maturity are gaining traction.Explore More: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/latin-america-data-center-cooling-market-industry?utm_source=einpr New Zealand: Emphasis on Climate-Aware CoolingThe New Zealand data center cooling market is forecast to rise from USD 27.2 million in 2025 to USD 75.7 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 22.72%. According to Mordor Intelligence, New Zealand is focusing on sustainability and carbon-neutral IT environments. Operators are using free cooling and energy-efficient airflow designs made possible by the country's temperate climate. With growing government support for digital infrastructure and emissions control, efficient cooling has become a central consideration in new data center construction.Full report: New Zealand data center cooling market report United Kingdom: Retrofitting for High-Density WorkloadsAccording to Mordor Intelligence, the United Kingdom data center cooling market is set to grow from USD 0.74 billion in 2025 to USD 1.74 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.4%. The market is driven by modernization of aging infrastructure and increasing demand for high-density cooling systems. With a growing number of enterprise and cloud data centers, UK operators are adopting hot/cold aisle containment, in-row cooling, and liquid-based systems to improve performance and lower energy use. Environmental regulations are further pushing facilities to improve their energy efficiency metrics.Read More: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/united-kingdom-data-center-cooling-market?utm_source=einpr Europe: Efficient Cooling for Diverse ClimatesThe Europe data center cooling market is estimated at USD 8.74 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 18.75 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.49%. The region benefits from policy-driven sustainability goals and innovation in data center design. According to Mordor Intelligence, while Northern Europe leverages naturally cool climates for free cooling, Southern Europe is integrating hybrid solutions to manage higher temperatures. Vendors are delivering adaptive technologies that respond to energy efficiency standards and varying regional requirements.Details here: Europe data center cooling market report ConclusionThe data center cooling market is growing steadily as digital infrastructure expands, and energy efficiency becomes a top priority. According to Mordor Intelligence, regions are adapting to climate, and policy demands with tailored cooling strategies, balancing operational needs with environmental goals. As operators focus on performance, sustainability, and compliance, efficient cooling continues to play a vital role in shaping the future of data center operations worldwide.For global trends, see the full report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-data-center-cooling-market-industry?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. 