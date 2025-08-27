Cognata Launches DriveMatriX GenAI Data Augmentation on Azure NVads V710 v5, Accelerated by AMD Radeon PRO V710 GPUs

DriveMatrix

Cognata Launches DriveMatriX Supervised GenAI Data Augmentation Service on AMD NVads V710 v5 Accelerated by AMD Radeon™ PRO V710 GPUs on Microsoft Azure

Releasing DriveMatriX on Azure’s AMD-powered NVads V710 v5 literally halves the barrier between raw video and production-scale, supervised GenAI datasets,” said Danny Atsmon, CEO & Founder” — Danny Atsmon

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cognata, a leader in AI-driven simulation and supervised generative AI data augmentation, today unveiled the general availability of DriveMatriX on Azure’s new NVads V710 v5 virtual machines, powered by AMD Radeon™ PRO V710 GPUs and 4th-Gen AMD EPYC™ processors on Microsoft Azure.“Releasing DriveMatriX on Microsoft Azure’s AMD-powered NVads V710 v5 literally halves the barrier between raw video and production-scale, supervised GenAI datasets,” said Danny Atsmon, CEO & Founder, Cognata. “Our customers are already seeing twice the output at roughly half the cloud cost, giving their perception teams an undeniable competitive edge.”Solving the Perception Bottleneck with Supervised GenAIAs AI models become the backbone of autonomous systems, perception robustness is a growing concern. Collecting real-world video across all edge conditions such as: night glare, heavy rain, fog, snow, is costly, time-consuming, and sometimes unsafe.DriveMatriX was created to close this gap. It transforms recorded driving footage into diverse, fully annotated visual variations using Cognata’s proprietary RCP (Repeatable • Controllable • Predictable) supervised GenAI engine. The result: a massive expansion of labeled training data across conditions and scenarios that are underrepresented in natural datasets.“We built DriveMatriX to give perception teams a way to generate rich and diverese data without burning fuel or waiting for the right storm,” said Danny Atsmon, CEO and Co-Founder of Cognata. “Now with Microsoft Azure’s new AMD-powered infrastructure, they can do it twice as fast and at half the cost.”The Infrastructure Behind the LeapBy using Azure’s latest GPU-powered NVads V710 v5 VM series, DriveMatriX now runs faster, cheaper, and at greater scale:“Cognata’s DriveMatriX shows how Microsoft Azure’s GPU-accelerated infrastructure and AMD’s high-performance GPUs can help developers turn raw video into production-ready data faster and more affordably. This is the kind of practical generative AI innovation we’re proud to support,” said Dayan Rodriguez, CVP Global Manufacturing and Mobility, Microsoft.“At AMD, we are driving the transformative impact of high-performance computing on real-world AI challenges,” said David McAfee CVP and GM, Channel Client and Graphics Business, AMD. “Our collaboration with Cognata and Microsoft underscores AMD’s role in powering the next wave of AI-driven video simulation and data augmentation, enabling faster and more efficient iteration across complex, real-world scenarios.”About CognataCognata provides the industry’s most trusted suite for simulation and supervised GenAI data augmentation. The OneSim portfolio SimCloud, DriveMatriX and DataLab empowers engineers worldwide to develop, test and validate AV, ADAS and perception stacks at unprecedented speed and scale.Media Contactshay@cognata.com • +972-52-6649995 • https://www.cognata.com/drivematrix/

Highway 6 with DriveMatrix

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.