Agriculture Sprayers Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company’s Agriculture Sprayers Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Global Agriculture Sprayers Market Expected To Grow, And What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The agriculture sprayers market size has grown robustly in recent years and is projected to mushroom from $2.86 billion in 2024 to $3.1 billion in 2025, resulting in a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.4%. Factors contributing to this development during the historical period include a burgeoning global population, increased government subsidies and support, the expansion of the agriculture industry, augmented emphasis on organic farming, and overall economic growth.

Witness even stronger acceleration in growth over the next few years, the market size is expected to surge to $4.32 billion by 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 8.7%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to the rising food demand, growing awareness of the importance of crop protection, the expansion of e-commerce, and increasing disposable income. Augmenting these factors are various major trends anticipated for the future, including smart and autonomous sprayers, organic and sustainable spraying, the use of drones for spraying, IoT integration, and multi-function sprayers.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Agriculture Sprayers Market?

One of the key accelerators for the growth of the agriculture sprayers market is the increasing focus on farm efficiency and productivity. Farm efficiency, which compares the yield of all crops on a given farm with the average crop yields in the locality, and productivity, calculated as the ratio of agricultural outputs to inputs, are both critical metrics in agricultural operations. Agriculture sprayers play a crucial role in enhancing farm efficiency and productivity, by reducing costs, improving spray efficiency, increasing safety, and minimizing harm to crops and the environment.

To illustrate this point, in November 2024, as per the data from Eurostat, the agricultural sector contributed around $240.86 billion €219.5 billion to European Union's total GDP. The industry also generated an estimated gross value added of $247.56 billion €225.6 billion during the same year. These figures underscore the importance of focusing on on-farm efficiency and productivity, which is driving the growth of the agriculture sprayers market.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Agriculture Sprayers Market Share?

The agriculture sprayers market boasts of participation from several key industry players, including John Deere, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG., Agco Corporation, AMAZONEN-WERKE H. DREYER SE & Co. KG, Buhler Industries Inc., Hardi International A/S, HORSCH Maschinen GmbH, and many more.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Agriculture Sprayers Market?

A trend that has emerged strongly in the agriculture sprayers market is the adoption of innovative agricultural equipment. For instance, in February 2024, John Deere, a US-based manufacturer, joined forces with GUSS Automation, a manufacturer of driverless orchard sprayers, to launch the Electric GUSS autonomous herbicide orchard sprayer. This fully electric, autonomous sprayer allows farmers to manage multiple units remotely, thereby boosting productivity, enhancing labor efficiency, and contributing to sustainability through reduced emissions and improved application precision.

How Is The Global Agriculture Sprayers Market Segmented?

The agriculture sprayers market report covers a wide array of segments including:

By Type: Handheld, Self-Propelled, Low HP, Medium HP, High HP, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed, Aerial.

By Nozzle Type: Hydraulic Nozzle, Gaseous Nozzle, Centrifugal Nozzle, Thermal Nozzle.

By Capacity: Ultra-Low Volume, Low Volume, High Volume.

By Power Source: Fuel-Based, Electric and Battery-Driven, Solar, Manual.

By Usage: Field Sprayers, Orchard Sprayers, Gardening Sprayers.

Subsequently, each segment is further subdivided into various subsegments for a detailed market breakdown.

What Are The Leading Region In The Agriculture Sprayers Market?

Asia-Pacific took the lead in the agriculture sprayers market in 2024 and is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report also covers regions like Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive geographic analysis.

