Transport on approval of additional guarantees for Transnet

On 25 July 2025, government has approved an additional R48.6 billion guarantee for Transnet to ensure that all debt redemptions will be covered over the next five (5) years, and that the entity also maintains sufficient liquidity levels.

Government has also considered the impact of the credit downgrades on Transnet’s existing debt, and has therefore also approved R46.2 billion for it to mitigate the risks of such ratings actions on its debt. This additional guarantee support for Transnet amounts to R94.8 billion.

This followed government’s approval of an allocation of R51 billion in guarantees to Transnet on 22 May 2025. The allocation comprised R41.0 billion for the funding requirements for 2025/26–2026/27, and R10.0 billion for liquidity management purposes.

On 12 June 2025, the Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, announced that government has initiated a process to allocate additional guarantees to Transnet.

Government will continue to work with Transnet to ensure operational and financial improvements in the company, and to accelerate implementation of reforms for the logistics sector, including private sector participation.

