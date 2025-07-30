Crurated Strengthens Partnership with The Golden Vines® to Offer Unparalleled Access to 2025 Events

Crurated X The Golden Vines Logo Liquid-Icons-Golden-Vines-Awards1 Crurated NFC

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crurated Strengthens Partnership with The Golden Vines to Offer Unparalleled Access to 2025 EventsCrurated, the innovative technology-driven platform transforming the world of fine wine and spirits, announces the strengthening of its official partnership with Liquid Icons, the research, content and production company behind The Golden Vines, the global benchmark in fine wine events, research, and philanthropy through its Golden VinesAuctions.Continuing its tradition of collaboration and excellence, Crurated will provide its members with privileged access to purchase tickets for the highly anticipated three-day 2025 Golden Vineswhich will take place in Miami from 7-9 November. This unparalleled opportunity will allow Crurated’s network of discerning collectors and aficionados to experience the best of the best in fine wine and rare spirit, as well as luxury, culture, and community that have become synonymous with The Golden Vines. An unprecedented gathering of over 50 of the world’s top fine wine estates and rare spirit distilleries will be taking part during the Golden VinesAs a strategic partner — having served as the official auction partner for The Golden Vinesin 2023 — Crurated is uniquely placed to connect its clientele with rare experiences, world-class producers, and meaningful causes. The expanded relationship for 2025 further reaffirms Crurated’s commitment to fostering global wine appreciation while supporting the programme’s charitable and educational initiatives.“Our partnership with The Golden Vinesreflects a shared vision for elevating the wine experience,” said Paolo Sforza, Chief Commercial Officer at Crurated. “We look forward to giving our members the chance to attend one of the industry’s most exclusive events and deepen their connection with the world’s top producers.”In addition, Crurated will provide a select group of Golden Vinesclients who are part of a newly launched, invitation-only initiative with bespoke benefits. This initiative will grant tailored access to Crurated’s exclusive offerings, rare allocations, and dedicated advisory services—further enhancing the privileged experience for some of the most passionate supporters and members of the Golden Vinescommunity.About CruratedCrurated is an innovative online platform revolutionising access to fine wine and spirits by connecting collectors directly with leading producers. By harnessing blockchain technology, Crurated guarantees product provenance and authenticity from vineyard to collector. Members benefit from multiple purchasing formats, curated releases, and bespoke storage solutions. Crurated serves a global community of over 10,000 members, including private collectors and hospitality partners, setting new standards in quality, transparency, and service.About The Golden VinesThe Golden Vinesis a global event and awards programme celebrating excellence in fine wine, supporting education and philanthropy initiatives worldwide run by Liquid Icons, with proceeds from the Golden VinesAuctions exclusively benefiting the Gérard Basset Foundation. For the full 2025 programme, visit: https://liquidicons.com/the-golden-vines For further information, interviews or image requests, please contact:E: Crurated@simonplussimon.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.