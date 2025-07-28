UM organises nine science summer camps to broaden young people’s scientific horizons

MACAU, July 28 - The Faculty of Science and Technology (FST) of the University of Macau (UM) hosted the 2025 FST Summer Camp Series. The series comprised nine camps, each focusing on a different theme in science and technology. Over 520 students from more than 30 secondary schools in Macao applied for the summer camps, and nearly 230 outstanding students were selected after a rigorous selection process. Through a diverse range of activities, the students cultivated innovative thinking and broadened their scientific horizons.

The 2025 FST Summer Camp Series featured nine summer camps, covering a range of themes including electromechanics, robotic autonomy and artificial intelligence, ocean science and technology, smart cities and internet of things (IoT), climate change and civil engineering, numerical computation, materials science, integrated circuit design, and autonomous driving. Students could choose the camp that aligned with their interests. The camps offered a rich programme combining theoretical learning and hands-on practice to stimulate students’ interest in science.

Lam Chi Chiu, assistant dean of FST, said that the summer camps aimed to enhance Macao youth’s scientific literacy and competitiveness. He added that the faculty will continue to strengthen their cooperation with local secondary schools and other parties to provide students with a variety of learning opportunities, thereby contributing to the development of science education in Macao and nurturing more science talent with a global outlook for the city.

Through a series of experiments and interactive games, the students not only gained exposure to cutting-edge scientific fields but also developed innovative thinking and teamwork skills. In addition, they had the opportunity to visit UM’s state key laboratories, residential colleges, and library, where they gained a deeper understanding of the university’s campus culture and developed a basic idea of their future academic path.