Minister Dean Macpherson releases PwC report into R800 million oxygen plant tender, 29 Jun
The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Tuesday, 29 July 2025, brief the media on the outcomes of the final forensic investigation conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) into the over R800 million Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant tender awarded by the Independent Development Trust (IDT).
The briefing follows the minister’s commitment to act decisively on allegations of corruption and procurement irregularities in the department and its entities. The minister will outline the findings of the investigation and the steps that will be taken to ensure accountability within the IDT.
Media are invited to attend as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 29 July 2025
Time: 14:30
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria
Google Maps address: https://g.co/kgs/72XVVkE
Enquiries:
James de Villiers, spokesperson to the minister
Cell: 082 766 0276
E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za
Lennox Mabaso, chief director: communications
Cell: 072 752 4949
E-mail: lennox.mabaso@gmail.com
Thamsanqa Mchunu, director: communications
Cell: 079 519 6997
E-mail: thamsanqa.mchunu@dpw.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.