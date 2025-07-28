Minister Dean Macpherson releases PwC report into R800 million oxygen plant tender, 29 Jun

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Tuesday, 29 July 2025, brief the media on the outcomes of the final forensic investigation conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) into the over R800 million Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant tender awarded by the Independent Development Trust (IDT).

The briefing follows the minister’s commitment to act decisively on allegations of corruption and procurement irregularities in the department and its entities. The minister will outline the findings of the investigation and the steps that will be taken to ensure accountability within the IDT.

Media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 29 July 2025

Time: 14:30

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Google Maps address: https://g.co/kgs/72XVVkE

Enquiries:

James de Villiers, spokesperson to the minister

Cell: 082 766 0276

E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za

Lennox Mabaso, chief director: communications

Cell: 072 752 4949

E-mail: lennox.mabaso@gmail.com

Thamsanqa Mchunu, director: communications

Cell: 079 519 6997

E-mail: thamsanqa.mchunu@dpw.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates