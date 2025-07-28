EGLE awards $2 million in brownfield funding to redevelopment of two landfills

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is awarding a $2 million grant-and-loan package to the redevelopment of two unregulated landfills in Romulus.

The nearly 290-acre site at 36411 Ecorse Road contains dumps historically known as the Dump Near Wicks and the Mendrek Dump. Both were used from 1957-1972. The Dump Near Wicks has been vacant since then. The Mendrick Dump property was used for pallet reconditioning from 1972-2020 and has been vacant since.

Site assessments found PCBs, methane, metals, and organic compounds in soil and groundwater as well as PFAS in groundwater. Methane has been identified in concentrations that exceed its lower explosive limit. A $1 million EGLE Brownfield Redevelopment Grant will pay for further site assessments, field monitoring, limited transportation and disposal of contaminated soil and groundwater, and a vapor mitigation system for the new buildings. A $1 million EGLE Brownfield Redevelopment Loan will go towards the cost of special deeper foundations. The special foundations will allow soil contamination to be managed in place as opposed to a costly excavation and disposal. Methane levels will be tested before and after redevelopment.

EGLE and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation also have approved Tax Increment Financing (TIF) of a little more than $25 million to pay for other work including a barrier to prevent contact with any remaining contamination, utility upgrades, and site preparation. TIF allows the increase in property tax revenue on the finished project to go to the developer until it has recouped its costs.

Redevelopment plans call for two multi-tenant industrial buildings, approximately 470,000 and 547,000 square feet. The project will draw $75 million in capital investment and create an estimated 675 full-time equivalent jobs. Stormwater controls will be added to reduce the amount of rain that works its way into the underground contamination. Construction is scheduled to be finished in winter of 2027.

More than half of EGLE’s annual budget supports local projects, protects public health and the environment, and helps create economic growth and jobs for Michigan workers. Redevelopment increases the value of brownfield sites and other nearby properties. In 2024 EGLE awarded $25.1 million in brownfield incentives to 87 projects around Michigan.