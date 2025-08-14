Refresh Unites India’s Top Organic Brands for a Better Online Grocery Shopping Experience

Refresh enrolls top organic brands - Organic Tattva, Conscious Food and Phalada Pure & Sure. Refresh Store in Surat for Organic Groceries 100% organic and natural products at Refresh

Refresh, a leading online marketplace for certified organic & natural products, has expanded its portfolio by enrolling three of India’s trusted organic brands.

We are thrilled to welcome Organic Tattva, Conscious Food, and Phalada Pure & Sure to the Refresh family” — Munavvar Malik

BENGALURU, INDIA, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Refresh, a premier Indian online marketplace for certified organic and natural products, today announced the onboarding of Organic Tattva Conscious Food , and Phalada Pure & Sure — three of India’s most respected and trusted organic brands. This strategic expansion further strengthens Refresh’s mission to make authentic, sustainable, and premium-quality organic goods easily accessible to households across the country.Meeting the Demand for Healthier ChoicesThe Indian organic food market has been growing steadily over the past decade, driven by rising health consciousness, increased awareness of food safety, and environmental concerns. According to industry reports, the organic packaged food market in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% in the coming years. However, one of the biggest challenges for consumers remains accessibility — finding authentic, certified products in one trusted place.Refresh was founded to address this challenge, bringing together top-certified organic brands on a single platform. The marketplace verifies every product to ensure it meets stringent quality, certification, and sustainability standards. With the latest additions, shoppers can now browse an even wider assortment of organic groceries, pantry staples, health foods, and eco-friendly essentials like Ecocert certified personal care, cosmetics/beauty and sustainable home accessories without the need to visit multiple stores or websites.Celebrating Brand ExcellenceOrganic Tattva: Known for its farm-to-table philosophy, Organic Tattva works closely with farmers to deliver products free from synthetic pesticides and harmful chemicals.Conscious Food: A pioneer in India’s organic movement, Conscious Food focuses on traditional, minimally processed foods that retain their natural nutrients and flavors.Phalada Pure & Sure: With an emphasis on farmer empowerment and fair trade, Phalada Pure & Sure offers 100% certified organic products sourced sustainably from across India.“We are thrilled to welcome Organic Tattva, Conscious Food, and Phalada Pure & Sure to the Refresh family,” said Munavvar Malik, Marketing Strategist at Refresh. “These partnerships are a testament to our commitment to offering customers only the most authentic and trusted organic products in the market. Together, we are making sustainable living easier and more accessible.”A One-Stop Digital MarketplaceRefresh is designed to cater to the needs of green living enthusiasts, high-income households, and health-conscious families who prefer monthly organic grocery shopping. The platform’s easy-to-navigate design allows customers to explore multiple certified organic brands, compare options, and purchase with confidence.From everyday essentials like grains, pulses, and spices to gourmet superfoods, gluten-free flours, and healthy snacks, Refresh offers a curated selection that meets both daily needs and specialty preferences. Each product listing includes details about certifications, sourcing, and benefits, giving consumers complete transparency.Partner PerspectivesA spokesperson from Organic Tattva commented,“Joining Refresh allows us to connect with a larger community of conscious consumers who value quality and authenticity. We see this as an opportunity to reach more households while staying true to our mission of providing healthy, chemical-free food.”Driving Sustainability Beyond the PlateRefresh’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond selling organic products. The platform promotes brands that follow eco-friendly packaging practices, ethical sourcing, and fair trade principles. By prioritizing such partners, Refresh not only supports individual well-being but also contributes to a healthier planet.“We believe every purchase is a small but powerful step toward a sustainable future,” added Munavvar Malik. “Our role is to make that choice simple, trustworthy, and convenient for every customer.”Empowering Farmers and Local CommunitiesThe brands on Refresh, including the newly added partners, work closely with farmer networks across India. These collaborations help improve rural livelihoods, ensure fair pricing, and encourage the adoption of sustainable farming practices. Consumers shopping on Refresh are indirectly supporting thousands of farmers who are preserving biodiversity and protecting soil health.Looking AheadThis expansion is part of Refresh’s broader vision to become India’s most trusted destination for organic and natural living. The company plans to continue adding certified brands to its marketplace while introducing educational resources to help consumers make informed choices about their food and lifestyle.About RefreshRefresh is India’s premier online marketplace for certified organic and natural products, offering a curated selection of groceries, health foods, and eco-friendly household essentials from leading brands. Committed to authenticity, sustainability, and customer trust, Refresh serves as a bridge between certified producers and conscious consumers. Each product listed is verified for quality and certification to ensure a safe, transparent, and enjoyable shopping experience.Consumers can explore the expanded collection and experience the convenience of trusted organic shopping at www.refreshyourlife.in

