Scrumconnect and Olive Jar Digital partner on delivering critical data capabilities to the DWP

As a long-standing digital transformation partner to DWP, we’re applying our ethos of partnership rather than just filling roles.” — Fay Cooper

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scrumconnect, working in partnership with London-based Olive Jar Digital, is supporting the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) through a two-year contract valued at up to £15.6 million. The engagement is focused on strengthening the Department’s Data Practice, embedding specialist teams who are already delivering across high-impact roles.Scrumconnect and Olive Jar have started deploying digital, data and technology (DDaT) professionals to help DWP make better use of its data across services that affect millions of UK citizens. This includes data engineers, analysts, data protection specialists, data scientists and performance analysts.These experts are now working within DWP Digital to improve how data is captured, governed, transformed and applied across one of the UK’s largest public service portfolios. The work directly supports DWP’s ambition to run more responsive, evidence-led services that are shaped around citizen needs.Olive Jar brings strong capability in delivering high-quality DDaT talent and agile, user-focused solutions. Its contribution to this partnership reflects a shared commitment to impactful, collaborative delivery that supports digital transformation across government.Scrumconnect brings a strong track record of helping public sector teams to build long-term data capabilities. Its delivery model prioritises flexibility, accountability and deep domain expertise, and has helped departments reduce risk, move faster and deliver tangible outcomes. Scrumconnect is currently active in 16 of the top-75 government services identified by the Central Digital and Data Office (CDDO), including previous work across DWP, HM Courts and Tribunals Service, the Home Office and the Department for Education.“This contract win is a significant step forward in strengthening the Data Practice within DWP Digital,” says Rajesh Thakrar, founding director at Olive Jar Digital. “It enables the delivery of critical DDaT roles that are driving data-led innovation and improving public services. Our mission is to support this kind of transformation through expert capability and collaboration.”“We’re proud to be working side-by-side with DWP to embed the kind of data capability that creates lasting value,” continues Fay Cooper, chief product officer at Scrumconnect. “As a long-standing digital transformation partner to DWP, we’re applying our ethos of partnership rather than just filling roles. It means that we’re building skilled, resilient teams that understand the complexity of public service delivery and who will be equipped to drive great outcomes long after our work is done.”DWP’s Data Practice plays a vital role in shaping and improving services across the Department. It holds some of the most complete datasets on UK society and uses this insight to guide policy, target interventions and improve outcomes. Through this engagement, Scrumconnect and Olive Jar are helping unlock that value by embedding specialist teams who understand how to govern, model and apply data in real-world delivery. This includes supporting the Department’s exploration of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to drive better outcomes for the public.In addition to the day-to-day servicing of this engagement, it is also fuelling further growth at Scrumconnect’s Newcastle delivery centre, where the company is continuing to invest in regional capability. This includes new roles across delivery, engineering, and data specialisms, with a focus on building highly-skilled teams that support long-term public service outcomes.

