Arabic Matrix Patina Wholecut by Que Shebley Wins Silver in A' Footwear and Fashion Awards

Innovative Footwear Design Blends Cultural Heritage with Contemporary Elegance, Earning Global Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of footwear design, has announced Que Shebley 's "Arabic Matrix Patina Wholecut" as the Silver Award winner in the Footwear, Shoes and Boots Design category. This esteemed recognition highlights the significance of the design within the footwear industry, celebrating its exceptional craftsmanship and innovative approach.The Arabic Matrix Patina Wholecut Shoes hold particular relevance for the footwear industry and its customers, as they seamlessly blend cultural heritage with modern design aesthetics. By incorporating intricate Arabic calligraphy and symbolic engravings, Que Shebley's design aligns with the growing trend of incorporating traditional elements into contemporary fashion, appealing to a diverse global market seeking unique and meaningful products.Crafted from premium Italian crust leather, the Arabic Matrix Patina Wholecut Shoes showcase a refined silhouette with a soft chisel toe, resting on a structured last for optimal comfort. The hand-applied patina, created using natural dyes, imparts a distinctive, lustrous finish that elevates the overall aesthetic. The closed-channel leather sole, featuring a durable metal toe tap, ensures both style and longevity.Winning the Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Que Shebley's commitment to excellence and innovation in footwear design. This recognition is expected to inspire future collections and collaborations, as the brand continues to push the boundaries of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary style. The award also reinforces Que Shebley's dedication to creating products that resonate with customers on a deeper level, celebrating cultural diversity and individual expression.Interested parties may learn more at:About Que ShebleyQue Shebley is the creative director and founder of the eponymous luxury brand, recognized for its advanced yet simple digital bespoke fashion experience. With a mission to redefine the industry by empowering consumers to take control of their product design, Que Shebley combines traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to deliver personalized luxury goods. As a Lebanese-American designer, Shebley draws inspiration from cultural heritage and innovative artistry to create collections that showcase quality, individuality, and sustainability.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through original innovations, technical prowess, and emotional impact. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring winning designs showcase remarkable professionalism and creativity. Silver A' Design Award winners represent notable achievements that benefit society and push the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Established in 2008, the award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award drives inspiration and advancement in the design community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://footweardesignawards.com

