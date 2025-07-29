Exhibition Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth & Competitive Advantage

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have There Been Significant Shifts In The Exhibition Market In Recent Years?

The exhibition market size has exhibited robust growth in recent years. From a gainful $67.1 billion in 2024, the market is projected to expand to $71.12 billion in 2025, translating to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.0%. This growth in the historic period can be primarily attributed to increasing disposable incomes, urban development, cultural investments, government grants and support, and cultural tourism growth.

How Is The Exhibition Market Projected To Evolve Over The Next Few Years?

The exhibition market size is poised to witness strong growth in the next few years. Forecasts predict a hike to $88.76 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.7%. Sustained urban revitalization efforts, advancements in digital and interactive technologies, expanding global cultural exchange programs, a rising focus on arts education, and public engagement are among the key attributors to the growth in the forecast period. Major trends in the forecast period include virtual and hybrid exhibitions, increasing use of interactive and immersive technologies, the growth of specialized and niche exhibitions, an emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly practices, and the rise of data-driven and personalized experiences.

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers For The Exhibition Market?

Growing arts and cultural industries are anticipated to be major catalysts for the upward trajectory of the exhibition market. The arts and cultural industry can be broadly defined to encompass activities and organizations involved in the creation, production, distribution, and promotion of cultural and artistic products and experiences. Rise in disposable incomes and changing spending patterns have catalyzed investment in cultural and artistic experiences, fueling growth in arts and cultural industries. Exhibitions play a crucial role in this sector, serving as a platform for showcasing and promoting artistic works, engaging the public, facilitating cultural exchange, offering educational opportunities, supporting market development, and strengthening community connections.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Exhibition Market?

Major companies operating in the exhibition market include Reed Exhibitions, Informa Markets, GL Events, Ascential plc, MCH Group, Emerald Expositions, Messe München, Clarion Events, Fiera Milano SpA, NürnbergMesse, Artexis Easyfairs, Comexposium, dmg events, Hyve Group, Tüyap Fairs and Exhibitions Organization Inc., Koelnmesse, RAI Amsterdam, Fira Barcelona, Pico Global, Tarsus Group, Messe Düsseldorf, Messe Frankfurt, and ITE Group.

What Emerging Trends Will Likely Characterize The Future Exhibition Market?

Dominant industry players in the exhibition market are increasingly focused on developing digitally advanced event and exhibition planning products. Such tools, including mobile applications apps, are devised to enhance attendee engagement, streamline operations, and offer innovative solutions for a seamless event experience. The sophisticated mobile apps offer comprehensive solutions for managing event schedules, exhibitor logistics, attendee registration, and interactive features to streamline exhibition planning and execution.

How Is The Global Exhibition Market Segmented?

The exhibition market delineated in this report can be segmented and subsegmented as follows:

1 By Exhibition: Traditional Exhibitions, Virtual Exhibitions, Hybrid Exhibitions

2 By Revenue Stream: Exhibitor Fee, Sponsorship Fee, Entrance Fee, Services

3 By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Midsize Enterprise SME

4 By Industry: Consumer Goods And Retail Sector, Hospitality Sector, ART Fuel Forum AFF And Energy Sector, Automotive And Transportation Sector, Industrial Sector, Entertainment Sector, Other Industries

Subsegments:

By Traditional Exhibitions: In-Person Trade Shows, Industry-Specific Expos and Conferences, Product and Service Showcases, Cultural and Art Exhibitions, Local and Regional Exhibitions, International Exhibitions and Fairs

By Virtual Exhibitions: Online Trade Shows, Virtual Product Launch Events, Web-Based Industry Conferences, Virtual Art and Cultural Exhibitions, Digital Networking Events, Virtual Job Fairs and Career Expos

What Are The Notable Regional Influences On The Exhibition Market?

In 2024, North America was identified as the largest region in the exhibition market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

