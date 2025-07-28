Up to $100,000 for hardest hit by algal bloom

Release date: 28/07/25

South Australian small businesses impacted by the algal bloom will be eligible for grants of up to $10,000, while hardest hit commercial fisheries and aquaculture licence holders can apply for up to $100,000 in support, as the State Government unveils details of the industry support package.

State Cabinet has today travelled to the Yorke Peninsula to speak with businesses and communities hit by the algal bloom.

As part of the $28 million support package, small businesses will be able to apply for $10,000 grants if they can demonstrate a 30 per cent decline in business turnover.

Eligible businesses include:

marine or coastal tourism operators

charter boat and fishing charter operators

marine-based sport and/or schools (e.g. surf school)

commercial fisheries and aquaculture licence holders

seafood processors

marine/fishing supply chain manufacturers/retailers (e.g. tackle shops, suppliers)

coastal caravan parks and camping grounds and accommodation

beachfront kiosks/cafés

In recognition some commercial fisheries have been forced to close or have suffered a significant reduction in available seafood to catch, grants of up to $100,000 will be made available for significantly impacted businesses.

This will include:

Immediate payment of $25,000 for fisheries or aquaculture licence holders forced to close by authorities for more than one month or a 50 per cent reduction in catch/harvest for a three-month period since April.

for fisheries or aquaculture licence holders forced to close by authorities for more than one month or a 50 per cent reduction in catch/harvest for a three-month period since April. An additional payment of up to $75,000 where a 50 per cent reduction in turnover can also be demonstrated. Payments will be tiered based on turnover.

Businesses can apply for grants from 9am tomorrow and the State Government is committing to processing applications within 15 business days to ensure money is getting out the door to those who need it.

In addition to support grants, the State Government will also waive fishing licensing fees for the September quarter, this follows the fees being waived for the June quarter. Fishing licensing fees will continue to be reviewed on a quarter-by-quarter basis, with fee relief extended if necessary.

Mental health assistance will also be provided, including funding for the ‘Stay Afloat’ industry mental health program to be rolled out across South Australia.

The industry support is in addition to other measures already announced, which includes:

Coastal Monitoring Network - investing in expanded early detection and monitoring of harmful algal bloom species through real time sensors (buoys), satellite imagery and oceanographic modelling, with rapid detection of harmful algal blooms and early warning systems for industry. ($8.5m)

- investing in expanded early detection and monitoring of harmful algal bloom species through real time sensors (buoys), satellite imagery and oceanographic modelling, with rapid detection of harmful algal blooms and early warning systems for industry. New national testing laboratory in SA for harmful algal bloom and brevetoxin/biotoxin testing. Currently, samples are sent to New Zealand for analysis, resulting in delays of up to a week. ($2m)

for harmful algal bloom and brevetoxin/biotoxin testing. Currently, samples are sent to New Zealand for analysis, resulting in delays of up to a week. Rapid assessment of fish stocks and fisheries to quantify impact, including modelling ecological impacts on near shore marine ecosystems and all sanctuary zones utilising remote underwater video surveys and dive surveys. ($3m)

to quantify impact, including modelling ecological impacts on near shore marine ecosystems and all sanctuary zones utilising remote underwater video surveys and dive surveys. Community Fund to support activities and small projects in affected communities. ($3m)

to support activities and small projects in affected communities. Beach clean-up funding for local government to assist cleaning up dead fish and marine life. ($1m)

for local government to assist cleaning up dead fish and marine life. Public forums for impacted coastal communities and a trusted single point of information and contact for timely, accurate, and clear communication to industry and the public including a single phone hotline, website, consistent physical signage and information.

for impacted coastal communities and and contact for timely, accurate, and clear communication to industry and the public including a single phone hotline, website, consistent physical signage and information. Public information campaigns focused on rebuilding confidence and driving visitation to our coastal regions and marine based tourism businesses and promoting the seafood industry and benefits of recreational fishing. ($2m)

focused on rebuilding confidence and driving visitation to our coastal regions and marine based tourism businesses and promoting the seafood industry and benefits of recreational fishing. ($2m) Develop a dedicated harmful algal bloom response plan for future bloom events.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The State Government’s industry support package has been deliberately calibrated to ensure support is being provided where it is needed most.

We know commercial fisheries and aquaculture licence holders have been hit particularly through forced closures or sudden loss of available catch, so we’re providing targeted grants of up to $100,000 for those who have been hardest hit.

Today we’re also outlining the broad cross-section of eligible businesses who can apply for $10,000 support grants.

Importantly, applications open tomorrow morning and we’re committing to processing applications within 15 business days to ensure money is getting out the door to those who need it.

The State Government is committed to supporting local businesses and communities impacted by the algal bloom and while we all hope this algal bloom will clear soon, I want to make it clear that we stand ready to deliver additional support if and when it is needed.

Attributable to Susan Close

The algal bloom has had widespread impacts on our environment, coastline, businesses and industries, and that is why the Government has acted to support our industries.

Today’s small business and commercial fisheries grants are in addition to the previously announced fee relief provided to commercial fishers, aquaculture and charter boat operators.

The State Government will continue to work with the fishing and tourism industries to support them through this difficult time, as well as exploring research priorities to mitigate future outbreaks and the effect it has on industry.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

We have been working with the industry associations representing the fisheries and aquaculture sectors impacted by the algal bloom to navigate this unprecedented challenge, assess and develop the support required.

This assistance will support the commercial fishers and aquaculture operators who have been severely impacted by the algal bloom and harvest area closures and the waiving of fishing licensing fees will provide immediate hardship relief.

We know that the algal bloom is having significant flow-on effects on our coastal towns and this support has been tailored to provide relief across impacted regional communities.