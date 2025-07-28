Data Analytics Market Report for M&A, Expansion, and Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

It will grow to $257.96 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.4%.

How Big Is The Global Data Analytics Market Expected To Grow, And What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The data analytics market has been growing at an exponential rate in recent years. Projections show the market size soaring from $74.83 billion in 2024 to $94.86 billion in 2025, marshaling a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 26.8%. This escalation can be credited to factors such as rising data volume, escalating business intelligence demand, regulatory compliance requirements, and the pursuit of cost efficiency and productivity gains, as well as a competitive advantage.

The growth trajectory for the data analytics market expects the market to surge rapidly in the coming years. The market size is forecasted to hit $257.96 billion in 2029, ushering in a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 28.4%. The burgeoning growth during the forecast period can be accredited to repercussions like AI and machine learning integration, the emergence of predictive analytics, expanding use cases across industries, cloud-based analytics solutions, and a focus on real-time analytics, as well as data privacy and security concerns.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Data Analytics Market?

The advent of real-time data analytics is a strong proponent fueling the growth of the data analytics market. Real-time data analytics is a potent tool that analyzes data as it is generated, empowering businesses to make decisions and act promptly. Corporations can readily detect trends, patterns, and anomalies through data analytics as data is generated. This enables industries such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing to instigate proactive changes and interventions, where swift decisions are indispensable.

Substantiating this, we see that in May 2022, as per a survey of over 1,200 companies by KX Systems Inc., around 80% of companies surveyed reported an increase in revenue because of real-time data analytics. Moreover, real-time data analytics saved $321 billion in non-personnel-related operational expenditures in 2022 and is estimated to save up to $379 billion if every leading industry sector deployed real-time data analytics comprehensively.

Big data adoption is another significant market driver lending momentum to the data analytics market. Big data refers to voluminous and intricate data sets that are a challenge for traditional data-processing application software to process. This creates a necessity for advanced analytics tools capable of trawling through enormous amounts of data from various sources and extracting valuable insights. The proliferation of big data from multiple sources, such as social media, IoT devices, and sensors, only intensifies the need for these advanced tools.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Data Analytics Market Share?

Several key industry players are instrumental in shaping the data analytics market. These include tech titans like Google LLC, Microsoft Corp, and Dell Inc., with Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., SAS Institute Inc., and Teradata Corp, among others.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Data Analytics Market?

In July 2023, ThoughtSpot Inc., a US-based business intelligence analytics search software developer, acquired Mode Analytics Inc. for $200 million. This strategic move allows ThoughtSpot to fortify its position in the industry and cultivate the next generation of collaborative, AI-first business intelligence BI.

How Is The Global Data Analytics Market Segmented?

Taking a closer look at market segmentation demonstrates a pattern in the data analytics market:

1 By Type: Big Data Analytics, Business Analytics, Customer Analytics, Risk Analytics, Statistical Analysis, Other Types

2 By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

3 By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises SMEs

4 By Application: Supply Chain Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Database Management, Human Resource Management, Other Applications

5 By End-User: Banking, Finance, And Insurance BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Information Technology IT And Telecom, Military And Defense, Other End-Users

Subsegments include predictive, prescriptive, and descriptive analytics under Big Data Analytics; performance management, business intelligence, and data visualization under Business Analytics; customer segmentation, customer lifetime value analysis, and sentiment analysis under Customer Analytics; credit risk, market risk, and operational risk analytics under Risk Analytics; and inferential statistics, regression analysis, time series analysis under Statistical Analysis, inclusive of text, web, and social media analytics under Other Types.

What Are The Leading Region In The Data Analytics Market?

Regional insights reveal North America as the dominant player in the market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

