Basic Education on additional payments made to Basic Education Employment Initiative participants

Additional payments have been made today to the participants that were yet to receive their stipends in the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) Phase V.

As announced on 10 July 2025, over 140,000 young people appointed as EAs and GSAs received their June stipends.

Following the completion of the latest round of verification and validation efforts, an additional 17,760 Assistants are being paid today.

This brings the total of 157,760 youth compensated under the BEEI programme, that is excluding North-West (NW) province. NW and KwaZulu-Natal provinces faced unique challenges, resulting in delayed onboarding process for KZN and delayed implementation in NW.

Whilst KZN was delayed with onboarding, DBE and KZN officials had worked tirelessly to onboard Assistants on the payment system and can report that 26,400 young people from KwaZulu-Natal will also receive their stipends for June 2025 on 28 July 2025.

With schools having reopened on 22 July 2025, the DBE is collaborating closely with Provincial Education Departments (PEDs) to expedite onboarding of young people, verification and quality assurance of documents required.

It is our audacious goal to exceed the 200,000-youth employment under the BEEI Phase V and realise the true impact in the education sector through interventions such as the BEEI.

DBE and PEDs are dedicated to ensuring all outstanding payments are processed promptly and encourage participants to confirm their involvement and submit any required documentation to ensure seamless payment processing. Additionally, DBE and PEDs can confirm that processes are on track to disburse July payments to all eligible and verified Assistants be end July 2025.

We deeply value the contributions of our young Assistants and the support of all stakeholders in making this initiative a success. Their dedication strengthens our education system and uplifts communities across South Africa.

For any questions or assistance regarding BEEI Phase V payments, please reach out to your Provincial BEEI Coordinator or the National Call Centre or beei@dbe.gov.za.

Media enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication

Cell: 083 580 8275

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer

Cell: 081 758 1546

