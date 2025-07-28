Ex Vivo Drug Response Platform From KYAN Shows Clinical Utility in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Patients

Optim.AI™ accurately predicted response in prospective cohort; results published in JCO Precision Oncology, a journal of ASCO

SINGAPORE, July 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A prospective clinical study published in JCO Precision Oncology, a journal of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), confirms that KYAN Technologies’ Optim.AI™ platform (Quadratic Phenotypic Optimization Platform, or QPOP) accurately predicts clinical response in relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (R/R-NHL), including hard-to-treat subtypes where genomic testing often offers limited guidance.This prospective clinical validation study, conducted in 117 patients across two tertiary cancer centers, represents the largest published cohort to date using an ex vivo functional precision medicine platform in lymphoma. The results demonstrated meaningful clinical utility, reporting both objective response rates (ORR) and Kaplan-Meier survival outcomes, with significantly longer progression-free survival (PFS) in patients treated with combinations prioritized by the platform. The study showed that functionally guided therapies delivered not just predictive concordance, but measurable clinical benefit in a real-world setting.Key study findings:• 74.5 percent test accuracy in predicting clinical response• 59 percent ORR in patients treated with platform-guided combinations• Three-fold improvement in PFS compared to prior treatment line• Two-year survival analysis showed a statistically significant benefit over salvage therapy (P = 0.0191)“This study reinforces the scientific rigor behind the platform by showing we can deliver reproducible, clinically concordant results across a large cohort of real patient samples,” said Edward K. Chow, PhD, KYAN Technologies’ Chief Scientific Officer. “We’re especially grateful to the essential contributions of our clinical collaborators at the National University of Singapore (NUS), National University Hospital (NUH), and Singapore General Hospital (SGH). Their guidance, insights and commitment helped shape a platform that delivers timely, reliable, and actionable guidance for both physicians and patients.”Optim.AI™ directly measures how live tumor cells respond to therapy. Using a proprietary experimental design, the platform tests hundreds of clinically relevant drug treatments at once, including standard-of-care regimens, off-label therapies with known safety profiles, and novel options, and ranks them based on predicted treatment response. This functional, patient-specific readout provides oncologists with real-time guidance tailored to the biology of each tumor.“This study marks a defining milestone in Optim.AI™’s journey toward clinical adoption. With our clinical and analytical validation now published in a peer-reviewed journal, we’re positioned to scale the platform in the U.S., starting with CLIA deployment and expanding through partnerships with leading clinicians and institutions,” said Hugo Saavedra, Chief Executive Officer of KYAN Technologies.The results underscore the broader potential of functional precision medicine to inform treatment decisions and combination design across oncology. By capturing how each patient’s tumor responds to a breadth of drug regimens, Optim.AI™ not only guides clinical care but also offers insights that can support off-label strategy, clinical trial selection, and future drug development.About KYAN TechnologiesKYAN Technologies is a functional precision oncology company accelerating the discovery and deployment of effective cancer treatments. Its proprietary platform, Optim.AI™, uses ex vivo testing and combinatorial analytics to generate phenotypic response data from patient-derived tumor samples. This approach provides a clinically actionable layer of insight that complements genomic and transcriptomic tools.Optim.AI™ supports both patient care and drug development, helping clinicians identify tailored treatment options and enabling biopharma partners to prioritize combination strategies, select indications, and design smarter trials. Headquartered in Singapore, KYAN is expanding its U.S. presence to advance clinical deployment and strategic collaborations across oncology research and care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.