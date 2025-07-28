Lake County Contractor Launches Free Resource to Help Homeowners Avoid Costly Remodeling Mistakes

A recent bathroom remodel by Rohrer for Construction in Lake County, IL—showcasing the difference quality materials and expert planning can make.

Rohrer for Construction warns homeowners about overpriced, low-quality materials and offers free tools to remodel smarter.

We’ve seen cabinets fall apart, vanities warp, and tiles chip—just because the materials were more about looks than durability. Our goal is to help people make smarter, long-term decisions.” — Austin Rohrer , Vice President of Rohrer for Construction

LINDENHURST, IL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lake County Remodeling Contractor Exposes Costly Mistakes Homeowners Make Buying Their Own Materials—Launches Free Resource Hub to HelpWith remodeling costs rising and more homeowners looking to cut expenses by sourcing their own materials, a local contractor is warning: looks can be deceiving—and expensive.Rohrer for Construction, a well-known general contractor serving Lake County since 1989, has released a free online Advice Center aimed at helping homeowners avoid one of the most common and costly mistakes in remodeling: buying cheap, overly cosmetic, or overpriced materials without professional guidance.“We’ve had clients unknowingly spend thousands on cabinets or flooring that don’t last, don’t fit, or weren’t even meant for residential use,” said Austin Rohrer, owner of Rohrer for Construction. “By the time they call us, they’ve already wasted money—and sometimes we have to start over.”The Hidden Dangers of DIY Material SourcingAccording to Rohrer, many homeowners fall into traps like:Buying low-quality vanities, tiles, or fixtures based on appearance aloneOverpaying for “designer” products with inflated markups and short lifespansChoosing incompatible or hard-to-install items that delay projectsFalling for “influencer” or big-box specials that look good but lack durabilityFree Resource Now Available for HomeownersTo combat this, Rohrer for Construction has launched an Advice Center on its website with practical guides, red flags to avoid, and honest contractor tips—including:How to tell if a cabinet, tile, or vanity is actually built to lastWhy materials sold directly to homeowners are sometimes more expensiveWhat warranties and specs to ask about before purchasing anythingHow to choose materials that balance aesthetics, quality, and cost“This isn’t just about making sales—it’s about protecting our community,” Rohrer said. “We want people to feel confident that what they’re putting into their home is worth the money they’re spending.”Visit the Advice Center here: https://rohrerforconstruction.com/advice-center About Rohrer for ConstructionFounded in 1989, Rohrer for Construction is a family-owned general contracting firm specializing in kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovations, basement finishing, deck building, and more throughout Lake County, Illinois—including Gurnee, Grayslake, Round Lake, Antioch, and nearby communities.The company is known for combining craftsmanship with clear communication, transparent pricing, and decades of experience navigating the home remodeling process—from concept to completion.Homeowners can also schedule a 4-hour, in-person remodeling consultation to review ideas, budgets, or materials—even before hiring a contractor.

