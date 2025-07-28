Nevada Animal Advocates

Nevada Animal Advocates Launches Statewide Animal Abuse Registry for Nevada

What began as a mission to save animals.... ended up transforming an entire community” — Nevada Animal Advocates

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The statewide Animal Abuse Registry in Nevada was created by Las Vegas resident, John Waudby, who was also instrumental in getting the recently passed Reba's Law signed into law. Reba's Law was created in memory after the horrific murder of Reba, the English bulldog in Las Vegas.

Waudby has also set his sights on Washington D.C. to get a nationwide animal abuse registry launched, much like the sex offender registry. Waudby recently paid for and launched the statewide registry but states "more needs to be done, a lot more if we’re going to protect our animals." Waudby hopes to change that with the Nevada Animal Abuse Registry.

Some interesting facts pulled from their website:

* 10 million Animals die from abandonment, neglect, abuse or cruelty every year

* 250,000 Animals annually are found to be victims of hoarding and living in unsanitary conditions

* 60,000 suspects are arrested every year for animal neglect, abuse or cruelty

* 78% People arrested for animal cruelty have multiple past arrests, with more than 70% having prior felonies

Waudby states the Nevada Animal Abuse Registry will be built from public records from agencies that have released information on convicted animal abusers, locally maintained registries, court records and other news sources.

The Nevada Animal Abuse Registry also has a submission form where visitors can Submit a Tip to have a convicted person(s) added to the website. To protect an individual’s right to due process, Waudby states that all submissions will be verified against court records before anyone is listed on the Nevada Animal Abuse Registry.

To learn more about the Nevada Animal Abuse Registry, please visit their website at https://www.nevadaanimaladvocates.org.

Contact: info@nevadaanimaladvocates.org

