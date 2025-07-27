St. Albans Barracks/ Theft of building material in Isle Lamotte / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A2005285 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling STATION: St. Albans CONTACT#: 524-5993 DATE/TIME: 07/27/25 @ approx. 1515 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: West Shore Road, Isle Lamotte (just south of shrine) VIOLATION: Larceny of building materials ACCUSED: Unknown / Under Investigation VICTIM: Diana and Chris Boire CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, VSP St. Albans was notified of a theft of lumber from a building site on West Shore Road in Isle La Motte. Attached are photos of the suspect and truck involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP St. Albans.

