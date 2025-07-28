From Grief to Grace: The Paige Awards Celebrate Disability Champions Aug 9

oin us August 9 for the 8th Annual Paige Awards — an unforgettable evening celebrating disability advocates, changemakers, and everyday heroes. Presented by The You Belong Foundation at Elements by the Odyssey in Orland Park, IL.

What began as a mother’s grief is now a movement for justice, love, and belonging.

Paige didn’t speak with words, but she taught us how to listen with our hearts. This event is a call to see, support, and celebrate every person who makes the world more accessible and compassionate.” — Wendy L Cunningham Barnes

ORLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, August 9, The You Belong Foundation will host the 8th Annual Paige Awards, a heart-led ceremony honoring individuals who are changing the world for people with disabilities. These awards shine a light on the unsung heroes who make life more accessible, inclusive, and compassionate — not for recognition, but because they know it’s what’s right.

This is not just an event. It’s a movement powered by purpose and love.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM (Doors open at 3:30 PM)

Location: Elements by the Odyssey

16235 S. LaGrange Rd., Orland Park, IL

🎟️ Tickets and sponsorships available at: www.theyoubelongfoundation.org

Paige’s Story: Why This Matters

Paige was a joyful, vibrant baby girl. At just 13 months old, she contracted pneumococcal meningitis. Though she survived, the illness stole her ability to speak and changed the course of her life. Despite profound disabilities, Paige had a powerful presence. Her laugh could light up a room. Her determination inspired everyone around her. She passed away in 2013, but her legacy lives on through this annual celebration.

Her story is a reminder that impact is not measured by words or titles — it’s measured by love, resilience, and how we show up for one another.

Honoring the Changemakers

This year’s honorees represent the soul of the disability movement. They include:

Advocates fighting for access, equity, and inclusion

Teachers, therapists, and healthcare professionals improving lives

Parents, creatives, and grassroots leaders creating change from the ground up

These are the people who see potential where others see limits. Their work doesn’t just uplift individuals — it transforms entire communities.

What to Expect on August 9

The Paige Awards will feature:

A full dinner

Live music and performances

Powerful storytelling

Award presentations and community tributes

Attendees can expect an unforgettable evening of emotion, unity, and purpose. Whether you’re a caregiver, advocate, ally, or simply someone who believes in justice, you’ll walk away inspired to make a difference.

About The You Belong Foundation

Founded in honor of Paige, The You Belong Foundation is committed to creating inclusive spaces where people with disabilities are seen, supported, and celebrated. Through events, resources, and advocacy, the foundation works to ensure that no one is left behind — and that every individual, no matter their ability, knows they belong.

Wendy L. Cunningham Barnes

📧 wendy@theyoubelongfoundation.org

