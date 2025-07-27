Colipse Coffee Expands Its Swiss Water® Decaf Line with New Sizes and Grind Options

colipse coffee

Chemical-free decaf gets major upgrade with four bag sizes, precision grinds, and bulk savings up to 40% per ounce

Decaf is no longer just a side option. Our customers want the same richness and complexity they get from regular coffee so we revisited the roast and built a lineup that stands on its own.” — Michal Sieroslawski, founder of Colipse Coffee

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colipse Coffee, a specialty coffee brand that has seen 200% growth in decaf coffee sales over the past year, today announced a comprehensive expansion of its Swiss WaterProcess decaf collection. The upgrade introduces four bag sizes, four grind options, and bulk pricing that saves customers up to 40% per ounce.The decaf market is growing steadily as consumers increasingly prioritize sleep quality, anxiety management, and caffeine control for medical conditions. Pregnant women, medication users, and those with digestive sensitivities are driving demand for high-quality decaf that doesn't sacrifice taste. Unlike traditional chemical methods using methylene chloride or ethyl acetate, Colipse's Swiss Waterprocess removes 99.9% of caffeine using only water, temperature, and time – making it increasingly valuable to health-conscious consumers.The numbers reflect this shift: the global decaffeinated coffee market reached $2.39 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at 7.2% annually through 2035, significantly outpacing traditional coffee. The National Coffee Association reports 7% of Americans now consume decaf daily, with strongest growth among health-focused consumers aged 40 and over.Product Expansion DetailsBag Sizes: Now offered in 12 oz, 16 oz, 2 lb, and 5 lb formats for all Colipse Swiss Water decaf coffeesGrind Options: Available as whole bean, coarse (for French press & cold brew), medium (for drip), and fine (for espresso & moka)Bulk Savings: Customers can save up to 40% per ounce with larger 5 lb bagsFlexible Subscriptions: Choose grind type, bag size, delivery schedule, and pause or skip anytimeThe expanded line works seamlessly with popular equipment including Jura, De'Longhi, Breville, and Gaggia machines, plus manual methods like Chemex, Hario V60, and French press. Each order is roasted fresh, vacuum-sealed for peak flavor retention, and ships free across the United States. The expanded Swiss Waterdecaf line is available immediately at colipsecoffee.com with introductory pricing starting at $21.95 for 12 oz bags. Bulk discounts apply automatically, and subscription customers receive an additional 5% off all orders."I was looking for the cleanest and best decaf coffee on the market and I think I found it," said Charlotte Anderson, a Colipse customer. "This coffee is delicious - my stomach can't handle caffeine, but I don't have to sacrifice taste."About Colipse CoffeeFounded in 2024, Colipse Coffee is a New Mexico-based specialty coffee company committed to delivering exceptional coffee through sustainable practices and innovative processing methods. The company has experienced rapid growth by focusing on quality, freshness, and customer service.

