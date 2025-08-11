Delhaize Becomes First European Supermarket to Launch In-Store Celebration for Never Give Up Day

Delhaize Knokke-Heist leads the way as Europe’s first supermarket to turn Never Give Up Day into a powerful in-store celebration of resilience and community

Never Give Up Day gives retailers a unique opportunity to inspire loyalty, drive foot traffic, and become part of people’s emotional journey” — Alain Horoit

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold and timely move, Delhaize Knokke-Heist (Kustlaan) becomes the first supermarket in Europe to bring Never Give Up Day to life in-store. This inspiring global celebration, observed on August 18 , honors resilience, determination, and the human spirit — and now steps into the heart of retail.With emotionally resonant experiences, limited-edition giveaways, and a special Mini Heroes campaign for children, Delhaize isn't just celebrating a day — it’s sparking a movement.“Supermarkets are uniquely positioned at the heart of daily life — places with unmatched foot traffic and emotional connection to the community,” said Alain Horoit, founder of Never Give Up Day.“Delhaize’s initiative not only sets a precedent in Belgium, but also marks the beginning of what I believe will become a global retail movement. This campaign sends a strong message: brands and businesses can lead the way in celebrating resilience and lifting people up. I’m confident this is just the beginning — we will see many more supermarkets across the world follow this example in the years to come.”A New Era of Purpose-Driven RetailDelhaize’s in-store activation includes:° Free Limited-Edition “Never Give Up Day” Mugs° Heartfelt Greeting Cards with every bouquet — encouraging customers to thank those who stood by them° Mini Heroes Campaign – a resilience-building experience for kids aged 4–10° Emotional Storytelling Displays to deepen community connection and celebrate inner strengthThis initiative reflects a growing demand for purpose-driven retail experiences. In a world facing economic uncertainty, mental health crises, and social division, Never Give Up Day gives supermarkets a new platform to engage customers — not just through products, but through meaning.From Aisles to ImpactBorn in the U.S. and recognized by over 135 mayors across North America, Never Give Up Day is rapidly becoming a global movement. As the first Belgian retailer to take part, Delhaize Knokke-Heist positions itself not only as a leader in wellness and community care, but as a pioneer in emotionally intelligent retail.A Call to the IndustryRetailers across Europe are now watching closely. With minimal cost and high emotional return, the Never Give Up Day campaign offers brands a way to build loyalty, connect with local communities, and strengthen their public image.As Alain Horoit states:“This isn’t just a day on the calendar. It’s a call to action for every company that believes in perseverance — and wants to inspire it.”

