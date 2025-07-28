Submit Release
Artisan Productions Appointed Exclusive AV Partner for Warwick Schools Venues

Artisan Productions has been appointed as the exclusive AV & production partner for Warwick Schools venues, covering a portfolio of event spaces in Warwickshire

These venues offer so much creative potential. We’re delighted to support clients in unlocking that – with seamless, professional production at every level.”
— Paul Asbridge
WARWICK, WARWICKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artisan Productions, with offices in the Midlands, London and Manchester, has been appointed as the exclusive AV and production partner for all private events across Warwick Schools Enterprise’s venue portfolio.

This partnership includes full production delivery across Warwick Hall, Kings High Hall, Bridge House Theatre, Rosconn Auditorium and Halse Pavilion — collectively known as the Warwick Schools venues. These spaces host a wide range of corporate conferences, gala dinners, awards nights, school celebrations and weddings.

As part of the agreement, Artisan will be delivering complete technical solutions for AV production Warwickshire, including lighting, sound, video, staging and live streaming.

The team also specialises in creative event staging Warwick — helping clients transform each space with custom sets, branded backdrops and intelligent lighting design.

Managing Director Paul Asbridge commented: “These venues offer so much creative potential. We’re delighted to support clients in unlocking that – with seamless, professional production at every level.”

Video and venue photos available at: www.artisanproductions.org

Behind the Scenes at Warwick Schools Venues | Artisan Productions – Official AV Partner

You just read:

Artisan Productions Appointed Exclusive AV Partner for Warwick Schools Venues

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


