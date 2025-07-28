Submit Release
Shoot In China Expands Bilingual Video Production & Fixer Services Across China

Shoot In China

Shoot In China

Shanghai-based production house now offers nationwide video production, fixer, and equipment rental services for global brands.

We aim to make filming in China stress-free for international clients with bilingual crews and full logistical support.”
— Clark WANG
SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shoot In China, a boutique video production and fixer company based in Shanghai, announces the expansion of its bilingual crew and film support services across China’s major cities—including Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu. With over 12 years of production experience, the company provides end-to-end solutions for commercials, documentaries, branded films, and corporate content.

Founded in 2012, Shoot In China (SIC) is known for its deep local knowledge, international-standard service, and bilingual production crews. The company has supported over 1,600 productions for global clients such as BBC, National Geographic, Airbnb, Microsoft, and ExxonMobil.

“Our goal is to remove barriers to filming in China,” said Clark Wang, co-founder and Executive Producer at Shoot In China. “With our expanded network of camera crews, fixers, and equipment rental across key Chinese cities, international producers can expect seamless support no matter where they shoot.”

Shoot In China’s services include:

Bilingual video production support

Location scouting & permit acquisition

Full camera crew hire (DPs, sound, gaffers)

Equipment rental (ARRI, RED, Sony, drones)

Production fixing and line producing

Post-production, editing, and delivery

The expansion enhances SIC’s mission to support high-quality visual storytelling in China—especially for foreign productions navigating local regulations, language barriers, and logistics.

To learn more or book services, visit https://www.shootinchina.com or email info@shootinchina.com.

