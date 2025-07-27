Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Fugitive From Justice and Multiple In-State Warrants

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2004178

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Sergeant Austin Soule                

STATION:       Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks             

CONTACT#:  802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 07/26/25 @  2045 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  North Road, Barnard

VIOLATION:  Fugitive from Justice (New Hampshire), & Arrest on In-state Warrants

 

ACCUSED:   Mark E. Sutton, Jr.                                

AGE:  25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks located an individual, identified as Mark Sutton, Jr., age 25, at a residence with multiple active in-state and multiple extraditable out-of-state warrants. Sutton was taken into custody, transported to the Royalton Barracks, processed, and later lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) - see details below: 

 

VERMONT WARRANTS:

 

  • Vehicle Operation - Gross Negligence (Serious Injury) - FELONY
  • Leaving the Scene of a Crash (Serious Injury) - FELONY
  • Reckless Endangerment - MISDEMEANOR
  • Vehicle Operation - Reckless or Gross Negligence #1 - MISDEMEANOR
  • Simple Assault on Protected Professional (Bodily Injury) - MISDEMEANOR
  • Vehicle Operation - Reckless or Gross Negligence - MISDEMEANOR
  • Eluding Law Enforcement (Negligent Operation) - FELONY
  • Vehicle Operation - Reckless or Gross Negligence #1 - MISDEMEANOR
  • Vehicle Operation w/o Owner's Consent - Aggravated FELONY
  • Buy, Receive, Sell, Possess Stolen Property > $900 - FELONY
  • Unlawful Trespass - Motor Vehicle (First Offense) - MISDEMEANOR
  • Violation of Conditions of Release - MISDEMEANOR

 

NEW HAMPSHIRE WARRANTS: 

 

  • Failure to Appear (Retail Theft) Felony
  • Failure to Appear (Theft) Felony

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   07/28/2025 @ 1230 hours     

COURT: Windsor Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:   SSCF

BAIL:  $15,200 total

MUG SHOT:  See attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Sergeant Austin Soule

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933

Email: Austin.Soule@vermont.gov

 

 

 

