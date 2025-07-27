Royalton Barracks / Fugitive From Justice and Multiple In-State Warrants
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2004178
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Austin Soule
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07/26/25 @ 2045 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Road, Barnard
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice (New Hampshire), & Arrest on In-state Warrants
ACCUSED: Mark E. Sutton, Jr.
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks located an individual, identified as Mark Sutton, Jr., age 25, at a residence with multiple active in-state and multiple extraditable out-of-state warrants. Sutton was taken into custody, transported to the Royalton Barracks, processed, and later lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) - see details below:
VERMONT WARRANTS:
- Vehicle Operation - Gross Negligence (Serious Injury) - FELONY
- Leaving the Scene of a Crash (Serious Injury) - FELONY
- Reckless Endangerment - MISDEMEANOR
- Vehicle Operation - Reckless or Gross Negligence #1 - MISDEMEANOR
- Simple Assault on Protected Professional (Bodily Injury) - MISDEMEANOR
- Vehicle Operation - Reckless or Gross Negligence - MISDEMEANOR
- Eluding Law Enforcement (Negligent Operation) - FELONY
- Vehicle Operation - Reckless or Gross Negligence #1 - MISDEMEANOR
- Vehicle Operation w/o Owner's Consent - Aggravated FELONY
- Buy, Receive, Sell, Possess Stolen Property > $900 - FELONY
- Unlawful Trespass - Motor Vehicle (First Offense) - MISDEMEANOR
- Violation of Conditions of Release - MISDEMEANOR
NEW HAMPSHIRE WARRANTS:
- Failure to Appear (Retail Theft) Felony
- Failure to Appear (Theft) Felony
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2025 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $15,200 total
MUG SHOT: See attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Austin Soule
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933
Email: Austin.Soule@vermont.gov
