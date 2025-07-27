Royalton Barracks / Fugitive From Justice and Multiple In-State Warrants

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2004178

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Austin Soule

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 07/26/25 @ 2045 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Road, Barnard

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice (New Hampshire), & Arrest on In-state Warrants

ACCUSED: Mark E. Sutton, Jr.

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks located an individual, identified as Mark Sutton, Jr., age 25, at a residence with multiple active in-state and multiple extraditable out-of-state warrants. Sutton was taken into custody, transported to the Royalton Barracks, processed, and later lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) - see details below:

VERMONT WARRANTS:

Vehicle Operation - Gross Negligence (Serious Injury) - FELONY

Leaving the Scene of a Crash (Serious Injury) - FELONY

Reckless Endangerment - MISDEMEANOR

Vehicle Operation - Reckless or Gross Negligence #1 - MISDEMEANOR

Simple Assault on Protected Professional (Bodily Injury) - MISDEMEANOR

Vehicle Operation - Reckless or Gross Negligence - MISDEMEANOR

Eluding Law Enforcement (Negligent Operation) - FELONY

Vehicle Operation - Reckless or Gross Negligence #1 - MISDEMEANOR

Vehicle Operation w/o Owner's Consent - Aggravated FELONY

Buy, Receive, Sell, Possess Stolen Property > $900 - FELONY

Unlawful Trespass - Motor Vehicle (First Offense) - MISDEMEANOR

Violation of Conditions of Release - MISDEMEANOR

NEW HAMPSHIRE WARRANTS:

Failure to Appear (Retail Theft) Felony

Failure to Appear (Theft) Felony

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2025 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $15,200 total

MUG SHOT: See attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Austin Soule

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107

Bethel, VT 05032

Tel: 802-234-9933

Email: Austin.Soule@vermont.gov