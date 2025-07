IAN LAZAR DIGITAL LIFESTYLE MAGAZINE COMMENCE MONTHLY FEATURES ON AN ARRAY OF MOBILE PHONE RELATED MATTERS

Ian Lazar Digital Fone Fix Pty Ltd

Management of Ian Lazar Digital confirmed to Eleven Media they will commence in August feature posts that will range from data recovery to common phone repairs

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ian Lazar Digital is an online magazine that run features on all lifestyle matters, including travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor. There is something for everyone.Interest by readers on the latest concerns and trends in mobile phones and the recommended care of them has grown and they are about to commence a series of informative feature posts that focus on all matters related to this. The team at Ian Lazar Digital have had a long relationship with Sydney based Fone Fix Pty Ltd who are phone repair and data recovery specialists and they have kindly offered expert advice and technical insights relating to matters in these these featured posts. You can learn more about them by visiting their website here: https://fonefix.com.au/ Fone Fix Pty Ltd is a Sydney based specialist phone repairer and retailer of related accessories since 1993. They have three retail locations specialising in fast solutions for repair of all Mobile Phone, iPhone, iPad, Samsung Mobile, Tablet repairs as well as Laptop screen repair services. They had their first stop in Bondi Junction on Spring Street and now have shops in Mosman on Military Road and Pots Point on Darlinghurst Road. These stores offer comprehensive mobile phone repairs, whether for iPhones, Samsungs, or other popular brands.Ian Lazar, Founder and Content Editor of Ian Lazar Digital said this in her interview with Eleven Media, “We have been experiencing great growth in visitors to our online magazine over recent years. We have listened to the feedback survey from our website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. We have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with our clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information we provide to our website visitors.”The blog has been in operation for over 5 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring Australian industry sectors and companies.About Ian Lazar DigitalIan Lazar Digital Lifestyle Magazine is a leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a business coach or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.To learn more about Ian Lazar Digital Lifestyle Magazine, visit their website here: https://ianlazar.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.