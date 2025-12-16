Morgan Business Sales Releases 2025 Industrial Products & Services M&A Report

Morgan Business Sales

Morgan Business Sales has launched its 2025 Industrial Products & Services M&A Overview, detailing over $1.2 billion in disclosed transaction value.

QUEENSLAND, QLD, AUSTRALIA, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Australian Industrial Products and Services sector is a powerhouse of Mergers & Acquisition activity in 2025, driven by manufacturing resurgence, infrastructure investment, and demand in mining, energy, and construction. This report from Morgan Business Sales , a specialist business brokerage headquartered in New South Wales, analyses key trends shaping the market.​Mid-market consolidation dominates, with strategic buyers and private equity targeting equipment manufacturers, engineering services, access solutions, and specialised contractors. The sector accounted for 31% of total deal activity per Grant Thornton’s Dealtracker 2025, underscoring its economic resilience. Companies like Acrow Limited, Monadelphous, Cleanaway, and SRG Global fuel this through acquisitions such as Acrow’s purchases of MI Scaffold, Brand Australia, Above Scaffolding, and Benchmark Scaffolding, building national platforms.​Government policies boost sovereign manufacturing and supply chain resilience, while infrastructure pipelines sustain demand for specialised services in mining and utilities. Technology integration drives acquisitions of tech-enabled firms for efficiency gains. Landmark deals include Cleanaway’s $377 million acquisition of Contract Resources, forming a technical services leader, and SRG Global’s $111 million buy of Diona for water security and energy transition capabilities.​EBITDA multiples span 4x to 12x, rewarding operational excellence, recurring revenue, and niche expertise. Strong safety records and client relationships command premiums. Future activity promises strength amid infrastructure and manufacturing investments, favoring technically advanced firms.​Morgan Business Sales, with over 25 years facilitating thousands of transactions nationwide, equips owners and investors with these insights. The free full report is available at https://morganbusinesssales.com/2025-mid-year-industrial-products-services-sector-ma-overview/ For further information or a confidential discussion on how these trends apply to specific businesses, Morgan Business Sales can be contacted via phone on 1300 577 297 or via email at support@morganbusinesssales.com. Visit the Morgan Business Sales website at www.morganbusinesssales.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.