AI City Robotics and PHILLY TRUCE Launch Groundbreaking Generative AI & Artificial Intelligence Training Program

Philly Truce Founders Where Innovation Meets Urban Intelligence

Where Innovation Meets Urban Intelligence

Together, we’re building a future where AI drives opportunity, equity, and peace in Philadelphia.” — Steven Pickens

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI City Robotics, a leader in software engineering training, artificial intelligence, and automation innovation, has partnered with PHILLY TRUCE, a Philadelphia-based organization dedicated to violence prevention and community empowerment, to launch a transformative Generative AI & Artificial Intelligence Training Program. This initiative will provide underserved communities with cutting-edge AI education, workforce development opportunities, and hands-on training in high-demand tech skills.Bridging the AI Opportunity Gap in PhiladelphiaThe collaboration aims to equip local residents—particularly youth and individuals from marginalized communities—with the tools to thrive in the rapidly evolving tech industry. Key program components include:Generative AI Training: Hands-on workshops in AI tools like ChatGPT, Midjourney, and other industry-leading platforms.Artificial Intelligence/ML: Training in Python software engineering, Machine Learning, and Neural Networks.AI Career Pathways: Certification programs, mentorship, and job placement support in AI-driven fields.Community Impact Projects: Participants will apply AI solutions to real-world challenges in Philadelphia, from public safety to urban development.Empowering Communities Through TechnologyAI is reshaping the future, and we want to ensure communities aren’t left behind, said Da’shone Hughey, Executive Director of AI City Robotics. By partnering with PHILLY TRUCE, we’re not just teaching skills—we’re opening doors to high-paying careers and empowering communities to harness AI for positive change.”“Education is the ultimate equalizer and peacemaker,’ added Steven Pickens of PHILLY TRUCE. "When we provide our youth with access to AI training, we’re giving them alternatives to violence and pathways to success. This program is a game-changer for Philadelphia."Program Launch & How to Get InvolvedThe Generative AI & Artificial Intelligence Training Program will officially launch in August 2025 with an open enrollment period for Philadelphia residents. Businesses, educators, and community leaders are encouraged to collaborate as partners, sponsors, or volunteers.**For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or registration details, contact:Steven PickensPHILLY TRUCE215-971-3938service@phillytruce.comAbout the OrganizationsAI City Robotics was established under the auspices of the CODEIT Institute of Technologies (CIT), building upon its renowned software engineering training program. Since its inception, the company has played a pivotal role in advancing artificial intelligence technologies by integrating specialized research with sophisticated training methodologies. Its mission is to develop smart-city solutions and AI educational programs that measurably enhance the quality of life in urban communities.PHILLY TRUCE’s mission is to empower African American men with the tools, resources, and support they need to achieve Sustainable Manhood. By addressing these barriers, we help them uplift their communities—from their own house to the White House—improving conditions for everyone and transforming the cost of neglect into an investment in hope, resilience, and lasting change.“Together, we’re building a future where AI drives opportunity, equity, and peace in Philadelphia.”

