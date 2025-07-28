Jesús D. Suárez Honored in El Salvador for His Contributions to Health, Arts, and Social Change from Massachusetts

Dr. Jesus D Suarez and Dr. Lissette Guzmán panel discussion

Dr. Jesús D. Suárez receives dual honors in El Salvador for his leadership in global health, cultural innovation, and social transformation.

These honors are not just personal milestones—they are a call to continue serving and transforming communities through health, dignity, and innovation.” — Dr. Jesús D. Suárez

SOUTHBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jesús D. Suárez , Puerto Rican Based in Massachusetts, Visits El Salvador and Receives Dual Recognition for His Impact in Health, Art, and Social TransformationDr. Jesús D. Suárez, a Puerto Rican professional based in Massachusetts and an international leader in integrative health, made an official visit to El Salvador to strengthen strategic partnerships across public health, community arts, economic development, and social transformation.During his stay, Dr. Suárez held high-level meetings with the Ministers of Culture, Education, Tourism, and Public Security, as well as representatives of the national penitentiary system. These meetings provided a platform to present the pillars of the RMG 360 model, a human-centered approach to care that integrates physical and mental health, nutrition, art, aesthetics, culture, and education.One of the most enriching moments of his agenda was the panel discussion organized by CONAMYPE (National Commission for Micro and Small Enterprises), which focused on community health, art as a tool for transformation, and the importance of fostering social economies through an integrated lens. During this event, Dr. Suárez shared the stage with Dr. Lissette Guzmán, a Dominican professional, Executive Director and Vice President of RMG, known for her leadership in global health, education, and community impact; and Argentinian designer Iris Rodríguez, representative of RMG International Arts and Culture, who showcased how art can heal, foster identity, and create entrepreneurship opportunities in underserved communities.Throughout his visit, Dr. Suárez was honored with two prestigious recognitions:1. Honorary Doctorate from the International College of Doctors, awarded during the XIII International Induction Ceremony, in recognition of his trajectory, humanistic leadership, and commitment to global health.2. Social Impact Recognition from Remzion University of Jerusalem (RUJ), granted for his outstanding contributions to collective well-being and his positive influence on humanity. The award was presented on July 25, 2025, in San Salvador.“I receive these honors with deep gratitude and humility. More than accolades, they are reminders of our duty to serve, to transform, and to heal our communities. My commitment remains strong—toward El Salvador, Latin America, and the world,” said Dr. Jesús D. Suárez.This visit strengthens Renaissance Medical Group (RMG) as a global reference in integrated health models and marks the beginning of new partnerships between the United States, El Salvador, and Latin America aimed at promoting sustainable, inclusive solutions with real-world impact.

CONAMYPE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.