Bamba Travel Introduces Flexible and Customisable Itineraries in Japan & South Korea

Japan Cultural Tour - Bamba Japan Culture Tour - Bamba South Korea Cultural Tour - Bamba

Bamba Travel unveils new flexible, customisable Japan & South Korea itineraries. Book hotels, experiences, and transport all in one place, easing trip planning.

The aim is to provide a more integrated method for travellers and agents to arrange journeys without managing numerous individual bookings. ” — Paul Sarfati

NAVARRE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bamba Travel, a trailblazer in the tailor-made travel industry, today announced the introduction of flexible and customisable itineraries for Japan and South Korea. This development aims to streamline trip planning for independent travellers and travel agents.

Bamba Travel’s new offerings include a selection of itineraries that can serve as a basis for customisation. For Japan, these include:

- The Japan Highlights Experience, covering Tokyo, Hakone, Kyoto, Hiroshima, and Osaka.

- The Luxury Japan: Premium Experience, featuring Tokyo, Hakone, Takayama, Hiroshima, Kyoto, and Osaka.

- The Japan Foodie Adventure, exploring Tokyo, Kanazawa, Kyoto, Koyasan, and Osaka.

In South Korea, options include:

- The Full South Korea Adventure, encompassing Seoul, Jeonju, Yeosu, Jeju-do, Busan, Gyeongju, and Seoul.

- The East South Korea Adventure, focusing on Seoul, Gyeongju, Busan, and Seoul.

Combined journeys are also available, like the Korea & Japan: Cultural Odyssey itinerary, which travels through Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, Hiroshima, Fukuoka, Busan, and Seoul.

Bamba Travel's updated approach allows customers to construct their Asian itineraries with increased flexibility.

Travellers can now select accommodation, choosing from available hotels in each destination, ranging from budget-friendly options to five-star properties. They can curate experiences, selecting from Bamba’s recommendations, which include activities such as sushi-making classes, temple visits, and food tours.

Travellers can also determine their stay duration, adjusting the length of stay for each location within the itinerary, and choose their transport, selecting inter-city travel options, including high-speed trains, buses, or flights.

Finally, they can consolidate bookings, encompassing hotels, experiences, and transport, through a single platform, aiming to reduce the need for multiple separate reservations.

"This launch represents an evolution in how multi-stop trips in Asia can be planned," says Paul Sarfati, CEO of Bamba Travel. "The aim is to provide a more integrated method for travellers and agents to arrange journeys without managing numerous individual bookings. Hotels, experiences, and transport are now available in one place, with customisation options."

Benefits for the Travel Trade

This solution offers travel agents tools to manage client bookings. It provides flexibility, allowing agents to offer pre-structured itineraries that can be modified. Dynamic pricing for hotel categories and experiences is available, and a single booking process for the entire trip is provided. Agents can confidently offer established journeys developed with Bamba Travel’s experience in Asia.

This solution is designed for independent travellers, families, and small groups seeking a combination of flexibility and ease in their travel arrangements.

About Bamba Travel

Bamba Travel is a B2B travel platform and virtual DMC focused on tailor-made and small group adventures across Latin America and beyond. With decades of on-the-ground expertise, a curated supplier network, and cutting-edge technology, Bamba empowers travel professionals worldwide to deliver seamless, immersive, and responsible travel experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.