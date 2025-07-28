U.S. President Prepares for UK State Visit, Argent LNG Launches in Milan to Strengthen Transatlantic Energy Partnerships

Argent LNG GTT Tanks 2 Port Fourchon is a multi-use coastal port that functions primarily as a land base for multiple offshore energy support service companies. Argent LNG Argent LNG LM9000 Argent Logo

Argent LNG to Launch at Gastech 2025: A New Era of U.S. Energy Diplomacy Begins at Port Fourchon

While others face chokepoints, Argent's deepwater site bypasses congestion, enabling delivery of cleaner, faster, and more reliable energy—to countries that need it and Allies who count on it” — Jonathan Bass, Chairman & CEO

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the upcoming U.S. President’s State Visit to the United Kingdom, energy diplomacy is once again in sharp focus. Amid calls for transatlantic energy resilience, Argent LNG , a next-generation American LNG developer, has announced its formal launch at Gastech 2025 in Milan (September 9–12). The company will unveil its vision to deliver lower-carbon, modular U.S. LNG from a new, uncongested deepwater location at Port Fourchon, Louisiana—positioning itself as a strategic partner for the U.K., EU, and emerging markets seeking long-term LNG offtake.As global demand for American LNG accelerates, a new kind of energy bottleneck is forming—not in pipelines, but at sea. Tankers now crowd the Calcasieu Ship Channel, competing for limited marine access near legacy export terminals. In contrast, Argent LNG offers a clear, direct maritime route through the Gulf—unlocking a more efficient path to transatlantic and Indo-Pacific partners.“This is LNG 2.0—designed for speed, access, and strategic reliability,” said Jonathan Bass, CEO of Argent LNG. “While others face chokepoints, Argent offers a lane forward. Our site at Port Fourchon allows us to move faster, cleaner, and smarter—bringing dependable American energy to partners who share our values.”LNG as a Foreign Policy LeverAs outlined in a recent E&E News article, “Want a trade deal? Buy some American LNG,” U.S. LNG has become a powerful tool in trade negotiations, enabling strategic alliances and strengthening bilateral relationships. Argent LNG is proud to be part of this new diplomatic and commercial era—bringing cleaner, reliable energy to countries that need dependable, scalable energy to fuel development.“The U.S.–UK relationship is ideally placed to create new opportunities for economic growth through energy that is affordable, reliable, and secure.” — Ambassador Warren StephensArgent LNG embraces this new era of energy statecraft, offering a geopolitically aligned, climate-conscious, and commercially flexible alternative to legacy infrastructure.Why Port Fourchon? A Strategic Gulf Coast RebootArgent LNG’s 25 MTPA terminal is being developed at Port Fourchon—one of the Gulf Coast’s only deepwater ports not constrained by existing LNG traffic. Key advantages include:Deepwater access outside the congested Calcasieu zoneEstablished O&G and marine infrastructure with decades of operational historyProximity to Gulf trade routes for Europe, Africa, and AsiaAmple buildout space for scalable, modular developmentSynergy with renewable and future fuels hubs along the Louisiana Energy Corridor“We’re turning Port Fourchon into the new frontier for lower-carbon energy exports,” Bass added. “It’s not just about tankers—it’s about strategic energy access for democracies and developing nations alike.”Energy with Impact: Innovation Meets InclusionArgent LNG is designed to deliver “energy with impact”—powering homes and industries abroad while fostering jobs, emissions reductions, and infrastructure investment at home. Its technology stack includes:Modular liquefaction by Baker Hughes Gas pretreatment from Honeywell UOPHigh-efficiency electrical systems from ABBAdvanced LNG tank engineering from GTTTogether, these systems form a next-gen terminal that is scalable, efficient, and climate-aligned from day one—capable of integrating CCUS and hydrogen pathways in future phases.Building the Team for FERC and BeyondArgent has also begun assembling a powerhouse team of regulatory, legal, environmental, and engineering leaders to guide its entry into the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) pre-filing process. The company is actively hiring and welcoming partnerships from professionals with experience advancing U.S. energy infrastructure.Meet Us at Gastech 2025 – Booth D10Argent LNG will debut at Gastech Milan, September 9–12, at Booth D10. Executives will present Argent’s project design, regulatory timeline, and global offtake strategy—seeking partnerships with governments and buyers aligned around energy security, economic development, and carbon accountability.About Argent LNGArgent LNG is an independent U.S.-based developer of a 25 MTPA modular LNG export terminal located at Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Through strategic innovation, global partnerships, and a commitment to cleaner energy, Argent LNG aims to deliver flexible, secure, and lower-carbon LNG by 2030 to allies and emerging markets across Europe, Africa, and Asia.🔗 Learn more: www.argentlng.com 📩 Inquiries and opportunities: https://www.linkedin.com/company/argent-lng/ 📍 Visit us at Gastech 2025 Milan – Booth D10

Argent LNG, Built Faster. Delivered Smarter. Sustaining Energy Tomorrow.

